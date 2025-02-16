Why Raiders Should Avoid a Trade for Rams QB Matthew Stafford
The Las Vegas Raiders may be desperate for a quarterback, but desperation should only take them so far. That's why pursuing a trade for Matthew Stafford is a bad idea.
Stafford has been named as a potential trade candidate for the Los Angeles Rams after a rather middling season in 2024. The 37-year-old has two years left on his deal, and the Rams will probably have to rework his contract.
Or, Los Angeles could move him, and with the Raiders needing a signal-caller, some have naturally linked Las Vegas to the one-time Super Bowl champion.
Three or four years ago, that would have been a great idea. But with Stafford well past his prime, it just wouldn't be the best use of resources by the Raiders.
Stafford was once one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, but this past year, he faded considerably down the stretch and was even somewhat of a liability at times for a Rams offense that wasn't exactly short on weapons.
What makes anyone think the former No. 1 overall pick would fare any better in Las Vegas, especially considering that the Raiders are considerably thin on playmakers (at least right now)?
Las Vegas needs to get younger. This isn't the time to slap on a bandage and hope for the best. It's one thing to sign a one-year stopgap in free agency. Stafford wouldn't be that. Again, he is under contract through 2026 and carries cap hits of $50 million and $54 million, respectively.
The Raiders finally have a good financial situation, and taking on Stafford's contract would not be very wise at this stage. Yes, Las Vegas can restructure his deal, but realistically speaking, how much money can the Raiders really move around when it comes to the veteran?
Las Vegas would be better off either adding a bridge quarterback for one year or attempting to trade up for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the NFL Draft. Heck, the Raiders would even be better served punting to 2026 before taking on Stafford right now.
Stafford is certainly a big name, but his game no longer matches his reputation. Las Vegas should unquestionably pass on him.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.