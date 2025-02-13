REPORT: Could Raiders Swing Blockbuster Trade for Matthew Stafford?
You won't find many teams with a more complicated quarterback situation than the Las Vegas Raiders right now. Heck, other than maybe the New York Jets, there may not be any teams with less of a clue of how things will be under center in 2025.
The Raiders obviously would have liked to have been in position to draft a quarterback this spring, but falling to the sixth overall pick when there are really only two signal-callers worth selecting in the top 10 didn't exactly do them any favors.
Sure, Las Vegas may have an outside shot of still landing one of Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, whether that comes via trade or one of the two prospects slipping, but it remains unlikely.
So, what will the Raiders do? They need to have a plan in place before next month, because it stands to reason that Las Vegas might have to find a solution in free agency or on the trade market.
Well, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports feels that the Raiders may pursue the latter avenue and feels that they would represent an interesting landing spot for Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
"Some view the Raiders as a prime team to trade up for a quarterback, but who really knows?" Dajani wrote. "The hiring of Pete Carroll was a relatively surprising one, and could indicate the Raiders are more interested in stabilizing the franchise and laying the groundwork for future success compared to shooting for the stars by trading up the draft board. While he likely doesn't have many years left, Stafford is still a quarterback that would immediately improve any offense, and it would be pretty sweet to see him team up with another University of Georgia legend in Brock Bowers."
Stafford would definitely represent an upgrade over what Las Vegas already has, but would he really be the best answer for the team moving forward?
Stafford just turned 37 years old, and he has exhibited signs of clear decline over the past couple of seasons. He has two years remaining on his deal and carries a hefty $50 million cap hit for 2025, so any Raiders move for Stafford would likely have to include a contract restructure.
There is a chance that Las Vegas may have to go with a one-year stopgap at the position, but Stafford probably isn't the best way to go.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE