Why the Raiders Have a Better Shot Against Chiefs Than Given Credit For
The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for the second time in about a month. They are one of only three teams in the National Football League that has that as a possiblity every season, and it has now happened twice in consecutive seasons.
Facing quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is always difficult, doing so twice in a month is even more difficult. However, that is what the Raiders have been tasked with and for a second season in a row, the Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs in front of the entire country.
While the Raiders may be able lean on their most recent matchup with Kansas City this season and their shocking upset victory over them last season, Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham noted that the Raiders are not looking much into their most recent matchups with the Chiefs.
Graham explained that there is not much that teams generally do not change much over a few weeks in the middle of the season. However, Graham was cautious to note that the Chiefs are one of the most creative teams in the league and they can make small tweaks that make a huge difference.
“A lot of the coaches, they're creative,” Graham said. “It's not so much change but about how the scheme is evolving. So, you add a little tweak here and there. Our scheme is evolving throughout the year. I'm sure theirs is going to evolve. They have players that, [DeAndre] Hopkins has now been there for a while, and you can see the production with him.
“You know with the backs in terms of how they're using them a little bit different in terms of carries and stuff. [Kareem] Hunt is getting more, and we'll see what happens with [Isaiah] Pacheco. It's not a true change, it's more about evolving, and you just got ready to adjust within the game."
The Raiders do not have much to play for over the last six weeks of the season. However, a second win over the Chiefs in Kansas City after rarely pulling off the feat before last season and with all of the team's injuries, would be a another signature win for Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.
