Why Scouts Aren't High on the 2025 Quarterback Draft Class
Heading into their Monday Night Football matchup in Week 15, the Las Vegas Raiders will still control the first overall pick.
Depending on what happens over the Week 15 slate of games on Sunday, the Raiders will have a better idea of what they need to do to stay at number one or drop. No matter what the Raiders will stay at number one with a loss.
At the end of the season, the Raiders will begin their search for their next franchise quarterback. The Raiders are expected to find that quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft with their first-round pick.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders wanted to draft a quarterback in with their first-round pick but found themselves on the other looking in with the 13th overall pick.
The Raiders stayed put and drafted start rookie tight end Brock Bowers. But the Raiders will likely finish the season with a top draft pick next year and their sights will be on drafting a quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the 2024 quarterback draft class compared to the 2025 in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I could not find one person who felt comfortable telling me that the 2025 quarterback class is as good as the 2024," said Carpenter. "Not one. I could not find one person that really felt like they were definitive in their rankings of this class, or what they thought of each player. But I will tell you I have interesting thoughts. The Oregon quarterback is moving up everybody's draft board ... They think he is better than the Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and better than [Carson] Beck. I thought that was interesting."
"I heard some comments about Syracuse and [Quinn] Ewers at Texas. And even heard one NFL executive say Ewers, they think he is a free agent."
"I think this is going to be a critical combine. Absolutely, critical combine. And I think a couple of people may not participate in it. But I think that is going to be fascinating."
The Raiders will have to do their homework once the season ends. Before selecting their quarterback, the Raiders must be sold on the quarterback and that he is their guy before picking him. The Raiders have been in a quarterback carousel for the last few years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.