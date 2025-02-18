Why the Raiders Should Consider Will Howard
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a quarterback this offseason.
The team’s lack of consistency at that position last season caused the offense to struggle. The Raiders must find a long-term option at the most important position in football.
New general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll will work to find the best fit for the Silver and Black offense. Las Vegas has a chance to compete for a playoff spot if the offense improves greatly in 2025.
The Raiders also hired Chip Kelly as their new offensive coordinator. Kelly engineered an excellent offense at Ohio State, helping the Buckeyes win a national championship.
With Kelly on the staff, does it make sense for the Raiders to consider drafting OSU quarterback Will Howard?
Let’s make the case for Howard as a future Raider, and why the team might want to stay away.
A transfer from Kansas State, Howard had the best season of his career in his one year in Columbus. He completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns, all career-high stats.
Howard spent five years in college and will turn 24 years old next season. This is viewed as less of an issue than in previous years with the success of older quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix.
Howard could have an easy transition to the NFL if the Raiders select him, as he would re-join Kelly and work seamlessly back into his offensive system. He wouldn’t have elite perimeter talent like Emeka Egbuka or Jeremiah Smith, but Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers are excellent options.
Howard is a smart, accurate quarterback who can manage a game at a high level with the occasional explosive play. He has excellent arm strength and can also use his legs to pick up significant yardage.
However, if the Raiders spend a day-three pick on Howard, is that any different from when they took Aidan O’Connell in the fourth round just two years ago?
Howard does not project as a franchise quarterback, but rather as a baseline game manager with a high floor and low ceiling. The Raiders would not likely spend prime draft capital on him, but if they’re going to take a low-risk flier on him, it may make more sense to just roll with O’Connell.
The Raiders will explore all options at quarterback this offseason, and Howard figures to be a popular name. We’ll learn a lot more over the next few months.
