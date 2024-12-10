Will Raiders' Ridder Have 'Revenge Game' vs. Falcons?
No player ever wants to talk about it.
But every player thinks about it.
‘It’s just the business’ means nothing when a player gets traded or cut. It is always personal on some level.
The Las Vegas Raiders need someone to stop the bleeding. The team has lost nine consecutive games and has the worst record in the NFL. They take on the reeling Atlanta Falcons, who have lost four straight and have lost control of the NFC South.
The Raiders could have an advantage on their side in this game: quarterback Desmond Ridder. While Aidan O’Connell avoided serious injury and could play on Monday Night Football against Atlanta, the team could choose to preserve his health and start Ridder instead.
Ridder was drafted by the Falcons in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He earned the opportunity to start at the end of his rookie season and entered the 2023 season as the starter.
It was not what Ridder – or the Falcons – wanted, as he struggled with turnovers and was benched for Taylor Heinicke. He saw action sporadically after his first benching but finished the season with 12 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 12 fumbles.
The Falcons wanted to upgrade at quarterback, so they traded Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals and signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in March.
However, Cousins has not proven to be the upgrade the Falcons thought he would be. He has thrown a league-leading 15 interceptions and has lost 12 fumbles through 13 games. This is a larger number of turnovers than Ridder had as the starter in 2023.
Because of this, Ridder may feel slighted. The team that dumped him and wanted to do better is getting worse production out of that quarterback? That can’t feel good.
The Falcons are also desperate to find a win. Ridder and the Raiders could take advantage of that. They are at home, and Ridder knows many of the players on Atlanta’s defense. As long as he keeps the ball out of harm’s way, Ridder could provide an extra spark for this Las Vegas offense.
Ridder may take this game personally if he gets the start. The Raiders want to get back into the win column, and Ridder’s potential ‘revenge game’ could get them there.
