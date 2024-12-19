Will Raiders Use Cap Space on Long-Term Investments?
The Las Vegas Raiders have just three games left of the 2024 season and will not be playing postseason football.
So, many members of Raider Nation are looking past the final games and thinking about how General Manager Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce will improve the team in the offseason.
The Raiders will enter the offseason in a good spot. They will have a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft and, according to spotrac.com, over $110,000,000 in cap space.
That cap space will be useful when the Raiders have to re-sign their free agents.
And there are a lot of them.
The Raiders may have to hand out major contracts to their impending free agents, including linebacker Robert Spillane, who could be in line for a huge payday.
Several Raiders rookie contracts will expire, too, including safety Tre’von Moehrig and cornerback Nate Hobbs. It will be interesting to see how Telesco handles the Raiders’ young players.
Beyond their in-house talent, what else will the Raiders do with their money to spend? Could they be ready to make another splash, like they did last offseason when they signed defensive tackle Christian Wilkins for over $100 million?
The Raiders traded away Davante Adams in October, so they are now out a dominant No. 1 receiver.
When March rolls around, a star receiver could hit the market.
The Cincinnati Bengals notoriously do not pay their players, and many of their stars have left without contracts. Wide receiver Tee Higgins could be the next player in that lineage.
Higgins has played as the No. 2 receiver next to Ja’Marr Chase for most of his career, but many believe he has the tools to be an X-receiver. Could the Raiders break the bank to give Higgins the massive contract he will inevitably receive?
If the Raiders plan on drafting a quarterback with their first-round pick, having two star targets like Higgins and tight end Brock Bowers would be a great situation to enter.
If they do not plan on drafting a quarterback, the Raiders could sign a player like Sam Darnold, who has re-invigorated his career with the Minnesota Vikings. The Raiders could sign him to a big contract and hope he keeps that play going.
Telesco has options for how he wants to spend the Raiders’ money. An exciting offseason is ahead for the Silver and Black.
