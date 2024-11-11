Will the Raiders Extend Robert Spillane?
On March 16, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders signed linebacker Robert Spillane to a two-year, $7 million contract.
The Raiders needed linebacker help after deciding not to re-sign Denzel Perryman, and Spillane fit what the Raiders wanted to do defensively.
Before his time with the Silver and Black, Spillane was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a rotational linebacker who had not had an opportunity to start in the NFL. He made just 16 starts in three seasons in Pittsburgh.
When he joined the Raiders, no one expected Spillane to become one of the top linebackers in the NFL. But that is exactly what he did.
Spillane posted 148 total tackles in 2023 with three clutch interceptions and three and a half sacks. The Raiders gave him an opportunity as a starter. He seized it and never looked back.
Defensive end Maxx Crosby earns all the attention on the defensive side of the ball, but Spillane keeps everything together as the middle linebacker. He has posted 79 total tackles, six for loss, four passes defended, and an interception in 2023.
He may be playing better football this season than last.
After this season, Spillane hits free agency. Can the Raiders afford to lose him? Or will they sign him to a big contract to solidify him as their middle linebacker of the future?
One thing is certain: Spillane will get more than three and a half million dollars annually. Will it be from the Silver and Black?
The Raiders are in an interesting position as an organization. They are expected to have one of the top selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could signal a full rebuild. However, the Raiders could also decide to add quality free agents and attempt to remain competitive in 2025.
If they decide on the latter, re-signing Spillane should be high on their list of priorities.
Baltimore Ravens star Roquan Smith is the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL, making $20 million per year. Spillane likely won’t command that kind of money, but he could receive a contract in the realm of $10-$12 million.
According to OverTheCap.com, the Raiders are expected to have over $108 million in cap space in 2025. That should be more than enough to include a Spillane extension.
Spillane has been a revelation for the Raiders’ defense. March should be interesting to see if he remains a Raider long-term.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.