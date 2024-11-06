With Getsy Gone, the Raiders Have No One Else to Blame
After nine weeks of subpar performances, the Las Vegas Raiders recently fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Raiders have arguably the worst offense in the National Football League.
Already surrounded by coaches with experience, Pierce added multiple coaches with many years of professional experience.
“That hasn't changed,” Pierce said. “I've been leaning on those gentlemen throughout, obviously Marvin Lewis being the lead one, but I have extreme confidence in the coaches that are here that I just met with going forward.
“And I told them they need to show that going forward throughout the building, right? We got to get back to it. And shame on me, shame on us, for not doing that to our fullest because that's what our record is showing.
“So, obviously, something was lacking there, but we need to get back to it. And it starts with self-reflection, and we'll do that as coaches first before we talk about players.”
The Raiders recently named Scott Turner their interim offensive coordinator, Norv Turner their senior advisor, and Joe Philbin their offensive line coach. All three hires showed how much Pierce needed and valued many years of NFL experience.
While the Raiders have many issues no coach can solve, coaching was undoubtedly a part of the offense's issues over the first half of the season. Getsy made numerous questionable decisions that directly led to a change in momentum for opposing teams.
Again, it must be noted that the players needed to play better on the field. Getsy did not throw any interceptions or lose any fumbles. However, it is the offensive coordinator's job to put the players he has in the best position to be successful, and Getsy rarely did that.
Getsy was fighting an uphill battle that was years in the making. Many of the issues the Raiders' offense struggled with had nothing to do with Getsy. However, even with all of the injuries and subpar play from the unit, and not having Davante Adams, the Raiders were still competitive in nearly every game.
This made the unit's struggles even more frustrating, as playcalling often became the determining factor on game days. Firing Getsy won't solve everything, but it will at least force the Raiders offense to mix things up over the season's final eight games.
