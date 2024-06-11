With Key Statistic, Raiders WR Davante Adams Continues to Prove Just How Wrong Hall-of-Fame QB's Ludicrous Take Was
When the Las Vegas Raiders traded for wide receiver Davante Adams in 2022, they hedged their bets that Adams would maintain his ability to produce at a high level without Aaron Rodgers throwing to him.
After the move, Hall-of-Fame Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre claimed that Adams would not be the same player without Rodgers throwing to him, ostensibly crediting the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback with Adams' success.
Per Pro Football Focus, Davante Adams is top 10 in the league for the most plays with 10-plus yard gains since 2022. Adams is seventh, with 108. Ahead of Adams is Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson with 117, Philadelphia Eagles receiver AJ Brown with 120, and just beating out Brown by one play are Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Fransisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, with 121.
From there, the top two are long ahead of the pack, with Miami Dolphins All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill at 135, and at the No. 1 spot is the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb with 139.
Per PFF, Adams was targeted with 10 to 19 yards of depth downfield 32.2 percent of the time. With 55 targets in that range, Adams caught 31 passes for 477 yards and 15.4 yards per reception and a touchdown. His receiving grade for that depth is an elite 95.3.
For depth of 20-plus yards downfield, Adams was targeted 26 times and made five catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 32.8 yards per reception, and his receiving grade was 90.8.
Combined for all passes over 10-plus yards depth-wise, Adams was targeted 81 times and made 36 receptions for 641 yards and three touchdowns. His averaged yards per reception was 17.8 yards.
Last season, Adams had his fourth consecutive 100 reception and 1,000-yard receiving performance. Overall, Adams caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns. He received his lowest PFF grade since 2017, 79.1.
Adams was still far above average, and he did it with two separate quarterbacks. Former head coach Josh McDaniels didn't use Adams as much as he should have. And never mind the organizational turmoil that went on throughout last season, too.
Adams is still an elite wide receiver. Las Vegas did not change that fact.
