WR Jalen Guyton on The Differences of Playing With the Raiders, Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders have made many new changes and additions to their roster this offseason. Since arriving earlier this offseason,
General Manager Tom Telesco has done an admirable job of adding depth to nearly every position on the team. While plenty of position groups needed attention, Telesco left no stone unturned, even adding depth to one of the strongest positions on the depth chart: wide receiver.
Last season, the Raiders’ offense struggled for many reasons. One of those reasons was the lack of depth and variety among its skill players. Although the Raiders’ wide receiver position was undoubtedly deep last season, the team’s group of pass catchers is considerably more profound and versatile than last season.
Telesco joined the Raiders and immediately got to work, making the additions and subtractions necessary to help improve the team. That meant getting rid of multiple players, some of whom he had drafted while he was the Los Angeles Chargers' general manager. However, he also added a player to the Raiders’ offense, wide receiver Jalen Guyton, whom he signed while in Los Angeles.
Guyton signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent before latching on with the Chargers a few months later. He would spend the next five seasons with the Chargers before signing with the Raiders earlier this offseason. He discussed how things are different now that he is with the Raiders.
“I mentioned it a couple of times; I think it’s pretty cool seeing how we do things over here now,” Guyton said. “Just knowing where I come from and having seen these guys from the other side of the field twice a year. Seeing them as the villains and the bad guys or what have you. It’s just really interesting to see how things get prepared here, how we work here.
“Then, obviously, just having that on-field competition and relationship with the defense. Now, I’m in the locker room with them, kind of getting to know them outside of just trying to take them on every week and outrun them, outpace them, block them as hard as you can, and all that kind of stuff. It’s nice to kinda see the guys and how they get along.
