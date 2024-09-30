Young Defensive Backfield Played Significant Role in Raiders' Win Over Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the youngest defensive backfields in the National Football League entering the season. However, the Raiders suffered a significant injury last week when starting safety Marcus Epps sustained a season-ending injury. Epps was one of the most experienced defensive backs on the roster.
Losing Epps hurt the Raiders' defense, especially early in the season, but injuries are a part of the game. The Raiders replaced Epps with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, who had multiple successful plays in Las Vegas' 20-16 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.
“Isaiah [Pola-Mao], I mentioned earlier in the week, played over 250 snaps on defense and primary special teams, as we know," said Raiders coach Antonio Pierce after the win. "We were waiting to get him out there, and the opportunity came with Marcus Epps going down, and I thought he did an outstanding job all week, spending more time in the classroom, Gerald Alexander spending time with him, and then really Tre'von, it's difficult when all of the sudden you have a new guy next to you, communicating. “There is continuity that goes into that as well, but he came up huge and big.”
Pierce noted that Pola-Mao was not the only player in the defensive backfield who played well against the Browns. Second-year defensive back Jakorian Bennett had another productive game for the Silver and Black. He finished the game with multiple critical tackles and pass breakups.
“JB [Jakorian Bennett,] listen, I've been saying it, Steady Eddy, just keeps improving each and every week,” Pierce said. “I think the best thing about him, as a corner you're going to get balls caught on you. You just gotta move on.
“Even tonight, the ball caught on him, move on, and we need him on third down, and he makes a huge play, so hats off to those have it 4th and 3, game on the line, and he did everything he could. Robbie and André Carter, all those hours we spent on the side working with players extra, longer, really came to fruition tonight.”
The Raiders will take some time to enjoy their victory over the Browns. Then, they will look to have multiple solid games in a row. At 2-2, there is still hope the Raiders can have a productive season.
