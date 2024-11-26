Young Stars Dominating Playing Time for the Raiders a Good Sign?
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their seventh game in a row, a 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos. Las Vegas featured many rookies and second-year players forced into action because of the many injuries the Raiders have sustained this season.
At 2-9, and with many of their best players hurt, it is clear what direction the Raiders' season is heading. While there are few positives in a season that has gone the way this season has gone for the Raiders, they have the time and the need to play young players who have been tucked away on the bench behind established veterans.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce noted the number of young players that played against the Broncos on Sunday and their impact on the game.
"I see a lot of young players playing,” Pierce said. “Like what I saw from the running backs, like what I saw from Sincere [McCormick] and [Ameer] Abdullah. I thought they did a really good job. I see Big Mike [Michael Mayer] coming along well. Offensive line, really good, much better job in the run game, much better.
“Can't really sit there and just really hype it up, but hat for a hat, we're running downhill and we're physical. Just don't have the opportunities that we want. 16 [rushes] is not the number we want to hit in the running game. Defensively, D-Cam [Decamerion Richardson], he'll learn from yesterday, first start and opportunities there.
“And Isaiah [Pola-Mao], there's a lot of young players, Tyree Wilson the last couple weeks. So, listen, there's not a lot of positives at 2-9, but you do see a lot of players playing their asses off and playing hard and fighting to the very end. So, that is a positive for our team."
The Raiders fate for this season is sealed, and the rest of the season is only a formality. The next six weeks will be about the Raiders seeing what they have in the young players on their roster.
The next six weeks will also be about what draft pick the Raiders will have in the upcoming NFL Draft. While the next six weeks might be filled with losses, as long as the Raiders continue to look progressively more competitive, while missing half of their starters on one side of the ball, a loss is not necessarily a loss.
