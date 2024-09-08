Zamir White Can Set the Tone for Raiders vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders have officially handed the keys to running back Zamir White.
White takes over as the Raiders’ top running back after Josh Jacobs left in free agency.
Now, White can make a statement to Raider Nation and the NFL as the top Silver and Black rusher.
The Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers today. The last time these teams faced off, all the Raiders did was drop 63 points on their division rivals.
While they will not drop 63 again this time, they could still have a big game offensively. The Raiders brought in Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator after he orchestrated excellent rushing attacks with the Chicago Bears.
Putting White in this Getsy system, which is predicated on running the football, could result in big numbers for the third-year back out of Georgia.
White finished the 2023 season with 451 rushing yards and a touchdown that came against the Chargers in that offensive outburst on a Thursday night.
He took over as the starter when Jacobs was injured at the end of the year, rushing for 397 yards in four games. While it may be difficult for White to replicate that production for the entire season, he should still have a chance to have a big year.
That starts against a team that was not bad against the run in 2023. The Chargers allowed 4.1 yards per carry last season, ranking 13th in the league.
The Chargers’ top run defenders are all back, too. Khalil Mack earned a 90.8 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus, while Tuli Tuipulotu earned an 88.4.
White has the benefit of running behind a big offensive line that likes to get dirty in the run game. The outlook for this Raiders’ offensive line is that they should be one of the best units in the league.
The Raiders also may not often look to put the ball in the air. Because of that, they could lean on White to carry the offense.
White has a chance to have a major game against the Chargers, which could set the tone for the rest of his first full season as a starting running back.
