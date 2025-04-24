EXCLUSIVE: Oluwafemi Oladejo Sounds off on Meeting With Raiders
Pete Carroll is a coach who understands football goes beyond the Xs and Os and the play of the Jimmys and the Joes.
It's about effort and attitude because without those elements, a winning product can not be created and those attitudes are infectious in a locker room in the same way laziness and negative mindsets can easily derail efforts to rebuild a culture.
The Autumn wind remains a Raider as long as the Silver and Black is made up of talented, passionate individuals who love to play for each other. Thus, it makes a lot of sense why the Raiders have expressed an interest in meeting with UCLA edge player Oluwafemi Oladejo.
I spoke briefly to Oladejo, who has been running around, meeting with a bunch of teams, to find out how his meeting with the Raiders went.
"[The Raiders} are intrigued and excited about my upside and character/personality" stated Oladejo.
The Raiders did load up on firepower this offseason by trading for Geno Smith. Smith and head coach Pete Carroll worked together for several years in Seattle, and Smith can put the ball on the money with one of the smoothest releases in the NFL.
Smith is also part of Carroll's culture, a culture of positive attitudes, a culture Oladejo emphasizes.
Oladejo is a respectful person, a vicious animal on the field, and possesses the determination that would allow him to assimilate into a Raiders locker room led by Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins.
He is a raw product, having been a middle linebacker for most of his career, only recently making the move to outside linebacker.
If the Raiders do want him, they may have to invest early as he has also gained interest from multiple West Coast teams. We already confirmed the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams have met with him as well in some capacity.
Oladejo also told me he spoke to 49ers' Genera Manager John Lynch during his meeting with the Raiders' old rivals from the bay.
Oladejo has been mocked as high as the late first round to the Detroit Lions, and many believe he will not make it out of the first two days of the draft. Something for the Raiders to consider if they believe in his tremendous upside.
