Raiders Would Benefit From Landing Game-Changing UCLA Duo
After making a move for Geno Smith, the Raiders enter the 2025 NFL Draft with nine draft selections and considering reports made throughout the pre-draft process, where the Raiders are selecting, team needs, and the type of players Pete Carroll wants on the field and in his locker room, the Raiders could see multiple UCLA Bruins joining their ranks after this week.
Both Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo are Pete Carrol type players with high motors and great energy who fit the defensive scheme of Patrick Graham.
A former walk-on, Carson Schwesinger turned himself into one of the nation's best tacklers and best special teams player. A breakout star in 2024, Schwesinger declared for the draft early, and perhaps it was a wise choice as he's been mocked as high as the late first round.
"Schwesinger came out of nowhere in 2024 with 115 tackles, 4 sacks and 2 interceptions," ESPN's Mel Kiper wrote. "The Raiders have big question marks at linebacker after Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both signed elsewhere. Schwesinger could join new additions Elandon Roberts and Devin White to rebuild the position."
Schwesinger would be a perfect fit for the Raiders. He plays like a Pete Carroll linebacker, he has the highest potential out of the entire team's linebacker core, and he's perfect for the NFC West.
There is a clear limitation in the Raiders' linebacker room, and with the Chargers, Chiefs, and Broncos loading up on offensive firepower, Schwesinger has the ability to immediately impact their game plans with the potential to become the type of classic Raiders' linebacker that blows entire schemes.
While he's the foundational piece, Oluwafemi Oladejo is the wildcard. A player that Graham could put all over the line of scrimmage, a former middle linebacker, Oladeo became an edge player at UCLA that defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe used in a variety of ways in his 3-3-5 defense.
Graham could draw up exotic blitzes with Oladejo's skillset to neutralize the passing prowess of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix.
Considering all three quarterbacks are mobile, Oladejo has the explosiveness and speed to chase them down and depending how he's deployed, he could force those passers to stay in the pocket while Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins go to work.
A promising potential for the Raiders.
