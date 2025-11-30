After the Chip Kelly Saga, Can the Raiders Finally Fix Their Broken Franchise?

HENDERSON, Nev.—The story around the Las Vegas Raiders throughout the National Football League has for far too long been one of dysfunction.

Despite a promising start to fix that last offseason, the Silver and Black find themselves right back here, once again looking at the same dysfunction eye-to-eye, like a long-lost friend.

I am not a fan, and it is sad.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This franchise, from Mark Davis to the fans, deserves better.

This week was either a fresh start after a challenging (and expensive) lesson, or nothing short of a speed bump on the highway of mediocrity.

The time has come for the Las Vegas Raiders to get as sick and tired of the franchise being stuck in perpetual turmoil as their legendary fans, learn from the Chip Kelly saga, and fix it.

Easier Said than Done?

While the Raiders had no choice but to fire their second of the three coordinators when they let Chip Kelly go, it doesn’t mean even a sure Hall of Fame coach in Pete Carroll can fix it in a short holiday week. But some things can be done.

Carroll addressed, after only three practices with Greg Olson at the helm of the offense how do things look?

"Well, it felt a little different, and I'm glad that he had an impact. And so, we'll see what happens on game day, but the guys responded really well."

Every the provocateur of gamesmanship, Carroll didn’t want to elaborate on even with only three practices, how the Raiders offense will look differently to Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

"I really don't want to say anything right now. The only advantage we have on these guys, they don't know what we're doing or how we're doing it. So, I'm not saying anything about it, if you don't mind. No offense to the question, of course."

There Is Always Something to Be Thankful For

Las Vegas Raiders Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Even with the team sitting at 2-9 and struggling to get out of its own way, the ever-positive Carroll can still find things to be thankful for, especially in the shadow of the great American Holiday.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Yeah, I really have been very grateful for the way these guys have come to work every day, and we've asked them to act in a mode that brings the energy every day with really a positive kind of feeling behind everything that we're doing and sharing it with your teammates and being a great teammate. And they've done that, and unfortunately, it hasn't shown up in the results of the games, but all the way till this morning, this day, these guys are in it, and they're coming out to practice with an attitude that they want to try to get something done and work hard at it. But I'm appreciative of that they have been accepting, because I don't do things like everybody else, and sometimes it can be hard on somebody or a challenge to somebody. These guys have been fantastic, so I'm very grateful for that."

Las Vegas Raiders TE Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

