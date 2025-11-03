3 Fantasy Takeaways from Raiders' Heartbreaker vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders got a lot of work done in their Week 8 bye. They showed against the Jacksonville Jaguars that they were able to establish a new offensive identity, get healthier on both sides of the ball, and be a competitive team in the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get the upset win.
Ultimately, the Raiders fell 30-29 in overtime to the Jags. They could have settled for a tie, but Head Coach Pete Carroll knew that wouldn't do much for his team's chances or confidence this year. Instead of kicking the extra point to knot it up at 30 with just 16 seconds left in the extra period, he elected to go for two.
Geno Smith had a wide-open Tyler Lockett in the end zone for the conversion, but his pass was batted down at the line by Jaguars defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton. That swat also knocked Las Vegas down to 2-6 on the year. Still, the Raiders come away from this game feeling significantly better about their offense.
Raiders have the goods
1. Ashton Jeanty
It seemed like the Las Vegas Raiders made it a point of emphasis to shift the focus of their offense to Ashton Jeanty during the bye week. In his first game out of the break, he tallied 18 touches and gained 89 yards and a touchdown. He certainly could've stood to get the rock more, especially on handoffs, but the Jacksonville Jaguars' rushing defense held firm for the most part.
However, the Raiders consistently had Jeanty leak out of the backfield into open space as a release valve for Geno Smith. That led to five catches, 47 receiving yards, and a score for him on checkdowns. This is a fantastic tweak from Head Coach Pete Carroll and Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly, allowing Jeanty to capitalize on his capabilities as a playmaker, even when the offensive line can't create lanes for him. This change could lead to a roaring fantasy finish for the rookie running back this season, who notched 19.9 points against the Jaguars.
2. Geno Smith
Geno Smith couldn't play a clean game against Jacksonville. The Jaguars' ball-hawking defense got another interception, with Montaric "Buster" Brown jumping a short pass meant for Michael Mayer. Aside from that, though, Smith looked like the quarterback he was with the Seattle Seahawks.
He regularly evaded pressure from the Jags, extended plays, and made timely throws to keep the chains moving. He finished with 284 yards, four touchdowns, and a pick on 29-of-39 passing. He also only took two sacks, one of which came at the very end of regulation. If he can keep up this level of play, he could emerge as a sleeper fantasy option like many thought he would be coming into the season.
3. Brock Bowers
Brock Bowers came back from his injury swinging. The Jaguars haven't done a great job covering tight ends this year, but Bowers gave them their worst matchup of the season against any pass-catcher aside from the Seattle Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He finished with 12 catches, 127 yards, and three touchdowns. He made himself open all game and regularly racked up extra yardage after receptions.
Bowers hasn't been the elite tight end that he was drafted to be in fantasy leagues this year. His owners will be hoping that he can use this game as a springboard for the remainder of the season.
