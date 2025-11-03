How the Loss to Jaguars Confirmed Exactly What Carroll's Raiders Are
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders entered their Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars desperately needing a win. Both teams were in similar situations but heading in different directions. Las Vegas entered as the healthier team, as Jacksonville entered shorthanded.
Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars was a displayed many of the good and bad things the Raiders have to offer this season. Las Vegas' offense struggled to execute what was at times questionable playcalling by Chip Kelly. Halfway through the third quarter, Las Vegas had 137 gross yards.
The story of the Raiders' season has been the inability to get going offensively, despite having the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the National Football League. Las Vegas' offense has its issues, but the playcalls have often been confusing this season for the Raiders.
Sunday was more of the same, as Las Vegas' offense continued to spin its wheels in the mud in a game they could have run away with. The Raiders let the Jaguars hang around for the entire game. Las Vegas' defense did its part, as it usually does.
The Raiders' defense kept the Jaguars out of the endzone for three quarters, giving their teammates on the offense a chance to figure things out. This seems to be what the Raiders will be this season, much like last season, the Raiders will depend on their defense to bend and not break weekly.
Las Vegas invested heavily in its offense this offseason, using five of their first six draft picks in the most recent NFL Draft on offensive players. Las Vegas also invested a third-round pick in Geno Smith, in addition to the massive contract they handed the veteran quarterback.
After several seasons of inexperienced head coaches, the Raiders hired Pete Carroll to help turn things around in Las Vegas. However, through the first eight games of Carroll's tenure with the Raiders, many of the same old issues continue to plague the Raiders.
Sunday's loss to the Jaguars was a microcosm of everything the Raiders have tried to rid themselves of. Las Vegas has now lost two games it could have won with marginally better play. The Raiders have a long way to go. It is time to start looking toward the future.
