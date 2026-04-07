Best Moves Raiders Made in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason with the most cap space in the NFL, and they made smart moves with their money.

General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady knew the franchise needed to begin a rebuild, so they didn't spend money recklessly to try to piece together a competitive team. They were calculated with their moves as they pivot towards the future.

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Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Headlined by the signing of center Tyler Linderbaum, the Raiders added multiple NFL-level players who can help them win in the long and short-term. They won't compete for the divison this year, but they can make life difficult for their opponents every week.

What were some of the smartest moves the Raiders made during the free agency period? Let's break down the three best decisions from Las Vegas' front office.

Signing Tyler Linderbaum

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Center is an overly valuable position, but having a Pro Bowler stabilize the middle of an offensive line that was desperate for help was a big-time move.

Linderbaum has been one of the best players in the NFL at center since he was drafted in the first round a few years ago, consistently helping the Ravens have an elite offensive line. He will look to do the same with the Silver and Black, which could truly change the offensive dynamic.

While the Raiders spent a lot of money on Linderbaum, the price was worth it to give their rookie quarterback a capable center. He won't be noticed by fans, but Las Vegas has a star on the offensive side of the ball.

Not re-signing Raheem Mostert or Zamir White

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Running back is an expendable position, and the Raiders were smart not to spend money on two who did not do much for them last season.

Mostert and White combined for only 136 rushing yards behind Ashton Jeanty, and Las Vegas would be better off drafting someone on day three. Mostert is an aging player, while White never took the leap the team expected he would.

One of the two running backs may have made an impact behind a better offensive line or in a new scheme, but we'll never know, because Klint Kubiak and his group are going in another direction.

Re-signing cornerback Eric Stokes

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After signing the former first-rounder to a one-year, 'prove-it' deal, the Raiders gave Stokes a major pay-day.

Stokes was one of the Raiders' best defensive players last season, earning a 73.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 22nd among all corners. He established himself as a long-term CB1 option for Las Vegas.

Stokes could have earned more money on the market, but he stayed in Las Vegas on a three-year, $30 million contract. The Raiders lock down an important spot with a great player.