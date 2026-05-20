1 Move Raiders Cannot Afford To Get Wrong

The Las Vegas Raiders have made almost all of the major additions they are going to make to their roster this offseason.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Raiders Beef Up Trenches

The Raiders allowed more sacks than any other team in the National Football League last season, while also rushing for the fewest yards of any team. The Raiders accomplished the latter, even after using the No. 6 pick on running back Ashton Jeanty, confirming the line was the issue.

Las Vegas' entire season was derailed by the lack of talent, health, and depth along its offensive line. This offseason, the Raiders started free agency off with a bang, most notably signing one of the best players available this offseason, veteran offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and guard Andrew Vorhees (72) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Linderbaum was the splash move of the offseason around the league, as the Raiders wasted no time in free agency signing him. Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak explained Linderbaum's importance to the team.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

"Well, he touches the ball on every play, makes the line calls, he calls protections, he calls directions, he makes dummy calls, he's the leader of the whole operation, touches the ball before the quarterback gets it. He's going to be leading meetings when the coaches aren't there,” Kubiak said.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders need Linderbaum to live up to the level of production he has shown throughout his career. If he can continue playing at the same level he has, that alone will help the Raiders' offensive line tremendously. Fixing their offensive line started with fixing the center position.

Las Vegas failed to find a consistent answer at the center position over the past two seasons. They started free agency off by adding one of the best centers and overall players available this offseason. Las Vegas expects Linderbaum to be an integral part of their turnaround moving forward.

Jun 10, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum (64) looks on during an NFL OTA at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

This Las Vegas team has been one of the league's worst recently. Much of that has stemmed from inconsistent play along its offensive line. Assuming everyone stays healthy, the addition of Linderbaum should improve the line enough for the unit to take a step forward in 2026.

In addition to his performance on the field since being drafted, Kubiak noted a few of the things about Linderbaum that made the Raiders go after him so aggressively in free agency. Linderbaum will help the Raiders in more ways than one , as his record-breaking contract calls for him to do.

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“Accountable guys that obviously have produced on the field, coming from winning teams, guys that football is important to them,” Kubiak said.

"It's easy to say that, but when you talk to the people that have coached them, talk to their college teams, you talk to their teammates. 'What is this guy like when things get hard?' Because there's going to be adversity. It's not going to be perfect. So, you want guys that can handle things the right when it gets tough."

Raiders' Jump

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak at press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Linderbaum in the fold, along with an improved coaching staff and roster, Las Vegas' offense should be better this season than it has been in the past. Linderbaum's arrival cannot be overstated, as the Raiders' offensive line was that bad, and Linderbaum is that good.

Linderbaum's addition will be one of the most critical the Raiders have made under General Manager John Spytek.