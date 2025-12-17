Raiders Legend Lincoln Kennedy Shares Important Message on Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders are a polarizing team, whether they win, lose, or draw. That continues to be the case during their massive losing streak.

A Raiders Legend Speaks

The Raiders' season has been forgettable, marked by several frustrating aspects for everyone involved. Las Vegas has failed to field a competitive team this season, yet Maxx Crosby continues to play at a high level. Raiders legend Lincoln Kennedy recently praised the veteran defensive lineman.

"I have always been impressed with the Condor [Crosby]. To see him get in there and get a sack, I am happy for him. This young man has worked his butt off and continues to work his butt off to be a true inspiration. When it comes to times like this, where you have a bunch of pundits out there saying, 'Well, you need to trade Maxx, get rid of Maxx to get more draft choices,' Kennedy said.

"No, no, no. We have to stop letting stars go and find ways to keep them. I am sure Maxx, like any other player in that locker room, does not like losing and wants to try to change it around. He is doing everything he can. He is trying to lead by example."

Measuring Crosby's Impact

Most teams in the National Football League have two or more standout players on each side of the ball. That is not the case with this Raiders team, as Las Vegas' roster is one of the worst in the National Football League. This adds pressure on the stars to perform well.

Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll recently explained what Crosby's presence and performance mean for the Raiders. Las Vegas' star defensive end is the face of the franchise on and off the field. Crosby gives the Raiders' defense a fighting chance weekly, regardless of the final score.

"There's no doubt. I mean, the fact that our top players are playing great football is because they're our top players, and they jump out and stand out on our team. And Brock [Bowers] had a huge drive and big play, and the other touchdown play to perfect execution,” Carroll said.

“But if you really look at the route he ran on his first touchdown pass, he set it up beautifully and was wide open in the back line for Geno [Smith]. So yeah, those guys are really good, and I thought the same as you're asking, that they stand out because they continue to play at a really high level. Well, that's what we're trying to get more guys that can do that to play along with them.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

