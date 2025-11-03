Maxx Crosby Makes His Feelings Crystal Clear After Raiders' Loss
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' defense held on as long as it could before eventually allowing nearly three times more points in the fourth quarter than they had in the first three quarters of the game. The Raiders' defense played well overall, but were left on the field entirely too long.
The Raiders' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars displayed all the best and worst that the Raiders have to offer. For whatever positives can be gleaned from the loss, the Raiders have many more things they must immediately clean up, or what happened Sunday against the Jaguars will continue happening.
Watch Maxx Crosby Discuss Below
"We played as one. It wasn't perfect, kept fighting down to the last play," star defensive end Maxx Crosby said in the locker room after the game.
"I don't mind having a quick turnaround. I'm excited. As ****** as this is, I guess, you know, it is better to get on the field quicker. But yeah, this one definitely hurt. I mean, every time you lose in this league, especially like that, you can't make it up. But love this team, love the guys in the locker room. They kept fighting for sure.
Raiders Falter Late
The Raiders' defense held Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence to zero passing touchdowns, but Lawrence did score two touchdowns on the ground. Lawrence was just a few yards away from finishing as the Jaguars' second-leading rusher.
Las Vegas' defense was on the field for nearly 43 minutes of game time, which is a recipe for disaster for any defense. The reason for the time of possession discrepency was two-fold. Multiple factors played a role in why the Raiders' defense was seemingly stuck on the field.
The Raiders' offense failed to sustain drives for much of the game but the defense also failed to get off the field on third or fourth down. Jacksonville converted nearly 60 percent of their third down attempts, and all three of their fourth down attempts.
Las Vegas' defense missed several opportunities to add to their turnover total, which may have been enough to swing the game in their favor. Doing so undoubtedly would have helped the Raiders' offense hold the ball longer, giving the Raiders' defense more breaks.
Sunday's loss to the Jaguars was another tough loss for a Raiders team that must now play a solid Denver Broncos team on the road, and on short rest. Thursday night's game against the Broncos gives the Raiders a chance to upset a divisional opponent.
Still, it is clear where this season is headed for the Raiders with the Bye Week in the rearview mirror and Week 10 quickly approaching. Las Vegas has hung it's hat on its defense this season and will continue to do so, but it is unlikely the Raiders have many more wins left in them this season.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on Week 9 and Crosby.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take on all things Raiders, Crosby, and more.