3 Teams That Would Kill For Raiders' Star Player
With the Las Vegas Raiders on the outside looking in, they are going to have to make some tough decisions on some players. The Raiders did not start the season like they wanted to, and they have not had the season they thought they would be having as well. It has been a hard one for head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek in their first season with the Silver and Black. And for the Raiders, these decisions are coming at them faster than they wanted them to.
One player that teams have been calling about over the last few seasons has been the face of the franchise, Maxx Crosby. Crosby has been popping up in these trade talks over the years because of the inconsistency of the Raiders franchise. They have not put on a good showing on the field, and it has not changed in a long time.
With that said, it is clear Crosby is not going anywhere. Maxx Crosby has made it clear, Mark Davis has made it clear, and this has become a routine that likely won't stop until the Raiders start winning games.
But there are some teams that would kill to have Crosby, and Sports Illustrated recently identified 3.
Teams Looking to Trade for Crosby
Dallas Cowboys
"The Cowboys took it upon themselves this past summer to trade arguably the top defensive player in football, Micah Parsons, to the Packers after failed contract extension talks. While the move freed up plenty of future cap space and moved the franchise on from what they seemingly thought was a headache in the building, it also left a massive hole at pass rusher," said Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated.
The 28-year-old has consistently been among the league’s best at rushing the passer, amassing 12-plus sacks in each of his last two fully healthy seasons. So far in 2025, he’s logged four, and would help Dallas boost its 37% pass-rush win rate—19th in the NFL—while adding to their current sack total of 15, the ninth-lowest in the league.
New England Patriots
New England’s defense has been dominant against the run through the first eight games of the 2025 season, ranking third in the NFL in run-stop win rate at 35% while having yet to allow an opposing running back to rush for more than 50 yards.
Philadelphia Eagles
Losing both Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency this offseason has proven to be quite a burden for the Eagles, who have struggled to return to their 2024 pass-rushing form.
After notching top-half-of-the-league numbers in sacks (41), sack rate (6.6%), and pass rush win rate (43%) on its way to a Super Bowl LX win, Philadelphia has seen its production dip dramatically in 2025, currently ranking 21st, 24th, and 18th, respectively, in those categories.
