Why the Raiders Could Be Busy at the Trade Deadline
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get something going in a positive way in the second half of the season. They did not have a good first half this season, and they need to make sure they show that they have made the right adjustments.
The Silver and Black have to show they are improving and not staying in the same position. That is going to be the key for this team in the second half. If they stay the same, there could be a lot of changes coming for this team sooner than later.
With the Raiders not having a good season, there comes a time in the season when you are looking at the landscape of the team heading into the future. And at times, you have players on the roster that will not be part of the plans going into the future, and the team has to decide if they want to ride it out till the end of the season or if they trade them and get something in return that will help them in the future get more players.
That is the boat the Raiders are on right now. With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, there have been a lot of different teams calling the Silver and Black about certain players to see if the Raiders are looking to move off them. Typically, these players will help other teams be better as the other teams are looking to make a push for the playoffs or be a playoff team looking to win it all.
Raiders Trade Deadline Is Must Watch
"The situation in Las Vegas is interesting in that Pete Carroll is trying to build a program, and the roster is so thin that trades could undermine his ability to make progress on that front over the back end of the year," said Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. "Teams have called on TE Michael Mayer (whom Vegas could actually extend in the offseason) and CB Eric Stokes, and have been told no."
"Guard Jackson Powers-Johnson has drawn interest, too, and has had his fits and starts with the new staff, so there’s a possibility he’ll get moved.Jakobi Meyers’s namehas been floating around for a while, but that’s another spot where the Raiders lack depth. There haven’t been many calls on him, either. With his deal up, he could bring more in a 2027 comp pick than a ’25 trade.
