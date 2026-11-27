CLEVELAND, Ohio—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) have a legitimate opportunity to make a run at the NFL Playoffs if they can take a very winnable game here in Cleveland against the Browns (6-4) on Sunday Night.

The Sunday Night Football tilt on NBC is certain to be a fun one for a Raiders rebuild that is on track.

The Raiders are ahead of their preseason expectations. With number one overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft, Fernando Mendoza, who NFL executives ranked as the top QB prospect of the last four drafts, getting his third career start, things are heating up.

Fernando Mania

The Raider Nation is a fan base unlike any other. They don’t see themselves as fans of a team; they see their fandom as a way of life, and they're on fire for their young field general.

Mendoza spoke ahead of leaving for Cleveland later today and broke down where he is, and how he honestly assesses both his progress and the team.

Sunday Night Football?

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and national champion is no stranger to the spotlight, but it will be his first time on national TV as a starting professional. The even-tempered young man is keeping it in perspective.

"It's a great opportunity. I believe it's like any other game. Every game is an opportunity to put a win in the win column, so I'm excited for the opportunity to play on Sunday Night Football."

The football fanatic that Mendoza is has molded him into a football junkie, and he talked about some of those Sunday Night Football (SNF) memories growing up. "Yeah, a lot. Being on the East Coast, there's a lot of staying up too late to watch Sunday Night Football and having a tough Monday morning at school because of the lack of sleep."

Comfort is the Word

Mendoza is already looking different after only two starts, and the youngster is finding some comfort, but don’t mistake that as him being satisfied.

"There's still a long way to go, but I can tell you from the first snap against the Seahawks to the last snap of the Broncos game, I did feel more confident."

Batted Passes

Mendoza saw six of his passes get batted down in Denver on Sunday. Many times, that can be attributed to the offensive line not getting sufficient contact, but that wasn't the case on Sunday. Denver game planned it for the rookie, and he paid the price. He addressed the whole situation.

"Yeah, the coaches had great coaching points, and I'm excited to exercise those in this upcoming week." Aaron Rodgers-esque

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

This may not be the best week to compare your young star to Aaron Rodgers, and at the time I said it looked even more like Peyton Manning to me, but Mendoza faux handoff in play action is incredible, especially for a rookie.

"Yeah, Aaron Rodgers, he also went to Cal, so it's a little funny, but it was something that we've worked on a lot. It's a part of Coach [Klint] Kubiak's scheme, and that's something that we were even talking about after the game, that in April when I first showed up, the guitar fake, it's what we call it, looked horrendous. So then actually being a productive part of the offense this past Sunday was a cool moment to see the development."

So how did Mendoza, who spent so much time in the shotgun, perfect this key under-center position? "Yeah, it's been a journey, especially all the under center fakes and making sure that your play action fakes look the same as your handoffs, and that's been a big point of emphasis and pride, especially with all the coaches. Coach [Mike] Sullivan has been working with me intently on that throughout this entire process, and I still have a long way to go."

Mendoza admitted he didn’t have much experience with his background in the shotgun, and he did a great job explaining the process for success.

"Yeah, there's a lot of different aspects to the fakes, and I think it stemmed from having the lack of experience with under center handoffs. So, if you don't have a lot of experience detailing under center handoffs, it's sometimes hard to then develop the fakes. However, throughout the industrious offseason that we've had and the multiple offseason projects that the coaches have put me through in order to improve those, I believe I've gotten it to a better spot. Still have a long way to go, but I believe I've gotten better at that."

Watch the Kid Grow

Mendoza has already obtained a reputation in the building as being a “Film junkie.” He addressed, when reviewing his two starts, how he feels his progress is coming.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

"It's hard to point out a specific aspect of the game that I feel like I've grown a lot in. However, as a competitor, both of those games being losses, I've seen a lot of points of improvement, and I'm excited to play in Cleveland this week to try to improve on those and the rest of the season."

Just Win, Baby

Klint Kubiak made it very clear that playing a rookie is no excuse for losing. Mendoza vehemently agrees with him.

"Yeah, we stress that it's all about doing your job, and although the quarterback gets a lot of publicity, sometimes a lot of undeserved love, they're 1/11th of the team. And so, I pride myself on being the best 1/11th I could be to best assist and help my teammates, so we all can come together for a winning team."

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Schedule Changes

This will be Mendoza’s first prime-time game as a professional, and the young man has a great reputation for being very structured. He spoke about dealing with the schedule changes and, believe it or not, he likes it.

"I believe that our schedule changes a little bit. Some of those pregame meetings, I think the schedule shifts a little bit, and sometimes I enjoy taking a quick nap in order to be a little fresher for the night, rather than being awake since 8 a.m. and having to play essentially the meat of the potatoes of the game around 8 p.m."

Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers | Darrell Craig Harris

Things are looking up for superstar Brock Bowers returning, and for a rookie QB, that is like a five-year-old finding their security blanket.

"Brock [Bowers] is a heavy contributor to our team, and he's not only a great player, but he's a great person. So, he's in my prayers, and I'd be happy if he's out there, and I'd be happy if he's getting healthy."

Jack Bech

Mendoza in his first two starts has helped turn Jack Bech into a dangerous target. He talked about the relationship maturing.

Jack Bech | Darrell Craig Harris

"Yeah, I would say the first preseason game. I was able to connect for our first Raider touchdown because I believe it was his first time getting in the end zone as well. Even though it was a preseason game, it's still a great game, and at that moment I realized that we had something special, as well as with all the receivers. There's a great opportunity, especially in these practice days, to gain chemistry with the receivers, whether it's Jalen [Nailor], whether it's Tre [Tucker], whether it's Jack [Bech]. There's so many other receivers that have been such a vital part of our offense and receiving threats, but also the running backs and tight ends that I'm excited to keep on growing with."

Everyone Loves the Rookie

I can tell you, as someone who has spent significant time in the locker room, that these players, led by the veterans, love him, and Mendoza appreciates his brothers in that room.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

"Yeah, everybody in the locker room has been very inviting, whether it's hanging out and inviting me places to eat or to hang out off facility area, or it's been just a warming attitude and advice that I've gotten in the locker room from a lot of these veterans. So, I can't thank Jack [Bech] enough for being inviting, as well as all my teammates."

Fan Favorite

Mendoza has already gotten a reputation as a warm member of the community, and his kindness to the fans has endeared him to them. He spoke about meeting the fans out in public.

"Yeah, I believe that Las Vegas is a fantastic city with fantastic people, so I'm so grateful and thankful in this season of Thanksgiving to be a part of it. And to see the community support has been very inviting. And again, I'm very thankful for it and always enjoy meeting any of our Silver and Black."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Tom Brady

It is no secret that Tom Brady is the dominant voice of this franchise; I have reported that since Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler were hired. He has done a terrific job since late last year, and he is the greatest quarterback of all time; Mendoza addressed his impact on the franchise.

"Yeah, Tom [Brady] usually reaches out to us after every game, and he's an open line of communication with any questions, whether it can be miscellaneous items or schematics. He's always an open line of communication, so I've really tried to exercise that resource, as he is the GOAT and nobody better to take advice from. And so, he's been very helpful. Although he's not in the facility every day, he's been very helpful and has been doing everything he possibly can to help us, help the team and help my development."

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

So what does Brady think of the direction of Mendoza and his teammates? "Tom [Brady] is all about winning, and that's why he is the greatest of all time, and that's what I appreciate about him."

Double Em’ Up!

Mendoza essentially doubled his passing yards from the Seattle-to-Denver game, and he spoke about why.

"I think it's such a small sample size of two games, it's a little tough to give an exact answer to that, but it's been scenarios of me standing in the pocket a little bit longer and trusting my offensive line, because they're a great offensive line unit, and that's something I need to improve on."

Ian Thomas | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Hoosier Daddy

Mendoza has been developing his chemistry with Ian Thomas, his tight end and fellow Indiana Hoosier. Mendoza addressed that relationship.

“Yeah, it was great. Go Hoosiers. I know they got snubbed in the playoff rankings, which is a little disappointing, but it was great to connect, both former Hoosiers. He's been a great mentor to me, and he's been a great veteran presence. He has a fantastic family, and I really appreciate him. It was a super cool moment."

Why the Rush?

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty New York Jets week. | Darrell Craig Harris

The Klint Kubiak entire offensive system is predicated on running the football. It came to life last week in Denver, and Mendoza discussed why it fundamentally flips the team’s outlook.

"Oh, I'll tell you, it's unbelievable, and I believe our rushing offense is on the rise, and those guys work so hard. So, I'm excited to do my 1/11th for the rushing offense, whether it's carrying out fakes, whether it's making the right calls or adjustments at the line. I'm just looking forward to keep on doing my 1/11th and getting better at that to help assist the run game."

Are You Kidding?

Mike Washington Jr | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders in the last two weeks have faced the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos. Both teams have elite defenses, and while the Cleveland Browns aren't an elite team, they have an elite defense, and Mendoza can’t catch a break with the schedule makers.

"Yeah, their defense is incredible. They have a great head coach and defensive coordinator, as well as Pro Bowl-caliber players all across their defense. It's going to be a great challenge in Cleveland. Their fans get very loud, and so it presents a great environment. So, I'm excited for the opportunity."

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