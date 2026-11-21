HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders (4-6) are already on their way to Denver to battle the Broncos (7-2) on Sunday, with two big questions surrounding two of their most important players.

Two Key Players

It is no secret that on offense, the two most important players are QB Fernando Mendoza and superstar tight end Brock Bowers. As the Raiders head to Colorado for a critical game that could propel them into the AFC playoff picture, we gained some clarity on both earlier today.

Brock Bowers at Raiders practice moments ago...FRIDAY AM pic.twitter.com/OrxTXXoEgn — Hondo Carpenter (@HondoCarpenter) November 20, 2026

Brock Bowers

Bowers was limited again in practice today, but the fact that he was back for the second straight day is an enormous factor. He ran today, and while he certainly didn’t look 100% in my opinion, if he continues to progress as he has all week, I find it hard to imagine he wouldn't play. Kubiak addressed Bowers earlier, before the flight to Denver.

“He got lots of work in.”

Raiders superstar TE Brock Bowers returned to practice on Thursday. | Darrell Craig Harris

QB Fernando Mendoza

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, and the young man who made NFL executives rank him the best QB prospect of the last four NFL Drafts, Fernando Mendoza had, according to one source in the building, “A terrific” week of practice.

Oftentimes, young players after an early career start are only capable of dealing with one or two mistakes without feeling overwhelmed. Fernando Mendoza and Kubiak both reflected on this week of practice, and I can tell you that while he will still make rookie mistakes, I think the number one overall pick handled this week masterfully and will not make the same mistakes this week that he did last.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford described it to me during his rookie year in 2009 as, “Drinking out of a fire hose.” I asked Mendoza if he was experiencing that same feeling this week, as Stafford told me. His answer was very different.

Raiders | Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

“With the great coaches we have, Coach [Klint] Kubiak, Coach [Andrew] Janocko, Coach [Mike] Sullivan, I believe they’ve been able to tailor it. So, instead of drinking out of a fire hose, I’m drinking out of maybe something a little bit more manageable, and I really appreciate them doing that. However, I have a tenacity and want to compete and learn at the highest rate possible to serve my teammates best.”

Kubiak talked about Mendoza, his penchant for learning, and the importance of playing football and not overthinking as he gains comfort.

“Yeah, it’s just being comfortable, and I think obviously the less that you have to think about the play calls and the situations, the game just comes more and more naturally to you the more reps that you get. So, he’s going into game two, and he’ll keep getting more comfortable.”

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

Reality

With Mendoza almost certainly going to be better, and there being genuine optimism with Bowers, the Raiders got some great key developments as they head to Denver for a clash with the Broncos.

Bowers must continue to improve over the next 36 hours at his current pace, and Mendoza must take the next step, but both are very promising this evening.

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