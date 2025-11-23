Five Questions the Raiders Defense Must Answer Against the Browns
The Las Vegas Raiders defense look to find out truths about themselves when they play a rookie quarterback on Sunday. To see exactly where they are as a unit, the Raiders defense must answer these five questions.
1. Who's worth keeping?
The season is over. It sucks to say but it's done and dusted. This time is perfect to see which players are worth keeping and who can go. On top of that, this is Patrick Graham's moment to show the world if he's the man for the job moving forward as a full overhaul will be needed this offseason.
2. What can the Raiders do to force the Browns to pass?
The Browns are starting Shedeur Sanders, so the best way to force him into mistakes is to make him do something. Can the Raiders stop the Browns' offense enough to not only force Sanders to pass the ball but to pass on third and long situations?
3. Can the Raiders induce Shedeur Sanders into making mistakes?
This is Sanders' moment and to be frank, it's going to be feast or famine for him and if it's feast, people in Las Vegas will lose their jobs. Sanders has clearly shown he struggles under pressure and while that's expected as he's still developing NFL traits, the Raiders haven't been the best at pressuring the quarterback either.
Which Raiders defender will step up and what can Patrick Graham scheme up to induce pressure or hesitation?
4. How do the Raiders stop Jerry Jeudy?
The Raiders proved last week that even when receivers break team rules, they'll still be able to walk into Allegiant Stadium and have success so how do the Raiders handle covering Jerry Jeudy? Jeudy is the Browns' best aerial threat by a mile and while they should do enough to contain him, the question then shifts regarding if the Raiders have enough to make up whatever gap covering Jeudy leaves in their defense.
5. Can the Raiders prove they have the better rookie running back?
One of the narratives surrounding this game is Quinshon Judkins versus Ashton Jeanty. Both were successful collegiate running backs who were clearly physically gifted athletes that have no issue competing against the best.
Already, the Raiders are going to be questioned about not drafting Sanders, so if the defense can keep Judkins at bay, that's at least one more thing that they can keep out of their locker room, especially away from the underutilized rookie who's already feeling the pressure to perform.
