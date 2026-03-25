HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are hot on the trail of new blood to fill out the first-year roster of a new coach, and if the offseason is any indication, they are well down the road on this opening chapter of the new-look Silver and Black.

Kubiak Calls His First Audiole

Klint Kubiak is introduced as the new Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in Renton. | (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

The consensus around the National Football League (NFL) is that when the Raiders announced their coaching staff on March 1, 2026, they were done. Last night, they showed everyone they weren’t.

Klint Kubiak tabbed Mike Sullivan to be his quarterbacks coach. The experienced coach has won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants: XLII (2007) and XLVI (2011). Ironically, he took down the team many feel was the best in the NFL in Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, against the Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady. That may be a ring Sullivan won’t wear when Brady is around.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Sullivan has worked with two of the finest quarterbacks in NFL history, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. Additionally, he has worked with a first-year rookie QB in Kenny Pickett, something he will presumably be asked to do again with Fernando Mendzoa.

This will be Sullivan’s 21st season in the NFL, and in 2018, he served in Denver alongside Klint Kubiak and John Spytek.

Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Searching on Sullivan Brought Maxx Crsoby Gold

While talking around the NFL with executives today to learn more about Sullivan, one executive offered me some fascinating information about the status of the Raiders and their superstar, whom they traded earlier this year, and about the Baltimore Ravens backing out.

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Since the Super Bowl, and prior to the trade, the Raiders and Crosby played nice in public. We continued to inform you that, despite public comments, behind the scenes, the consensus was that the Raiders were open to trading Maxx Crosby.

That has changed.

Per this NFL Executive, “Someone from another team told me they did indeed call Spy (John Spytek) on Maxx. Unlike when they called before, the Raiders were willing to listen, but made it clear thata wasn’t something they were pushing or even trying to make happen.”

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, Sports Illustrated

When pressed, he said, “Based on what he said, I wouldn’t say they shut it down, but they weren’t encouraging it either. They were willing to listen, but not active.”

Something Stupid?

Our previous reporting has told you that the mood around the NFL when it comes to the Raiders' No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, if a team wanted it, “They would have to do something unprecedented, and stupid, really stupid.” Or in NFL terms, it isn’t available.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

I asked this executive if it is the same with a potential Crosby trade. His answer, “I don’t think so based on that conversation, and another I had, but I also don’t think they are trying.”

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