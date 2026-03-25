Sources: Raiders Have Inside Track to Host Super Bowl

The Las Vegas Raiders venture to the desert has been a commercial success, with the team's home stadium being an epicenter of creation and entertainment.

Along with the variety of events hosted, the NFL has been heavily invested in the venue since it opened its doors in 2020. Now the NFL appears to be on the verge of a historic return.

The Raiders And the Super Bowl

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field prior to a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

A source close to the NFL has informed the Las Vegas Raiders On SI that the league is looking for Vegas to once again host the Super Bowl.

"Not settled until the NFL Owners meeting next week in Phoenix, but expect Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII," claimed the source.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Malik Herring (94) poses for photo with San Francisco 49ers defensive end Robert Beal Jr. (51) following Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LXIII will cap off the 2029 NFL season after Los Angeles and Atlanta host the annual contest in 2027 and 2028. If Vegas does host the event, it would be the stadium's second Super Bowl, having hosted the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Why This Timeline Is Perfect For the Raiders

All the locations have varying significance for the Raiders , and if this is a team that is serious about being contenders, this is the window to go for the jugular. While Fernando Mendoza, assuming the Raiders select him, is on his rookie deal, the Raiders have to throw everything towards a championship.

This season, the Super Bowl is hosted in Los Angeles, the home of the Raiders when they won their last title. The Raiders still hold a tremendous following in the city, and for the Raiders to return home to lift the Lombardi, that's the stuff of marketing dreams. The more cash the Raiders make, the more they can reinvest to move contracts around, making the financial numbers work.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last time the Raiders won, it was in Tampa, which is several hours south of Atlanta, the home of the 2028 Super Bowl. Funny enough, Marcus Allen won MVP, becoming the only man in history to win a Heisman Trophy, National Championship, Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, and an MVP. While Ashton Jeanty didn't win those in college, he was also at Boise State, and he looks just as good in the NFL.

Then the Raiders get to host in 2029. That would be Mendoza's third NFL season and likely the team's best shot at a title. Exciting times ahead.