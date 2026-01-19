Get the Latest Inside the Raiders Coaching Search Updates

HENDERSON, Nev.—Minority owner Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek have left no stone unturned in their pursuit of the next leaders of the history of the Silver and Black.

With many of their top candidates still in the National Football League Playoffs, that means as many as four legitimate contenders, three of them among the favorites, can’t even talk to Brady and Spytek for one week, January 26, 2026.

That isn’t bad news, as those top-tier candidates are also people of interest for other teams, and they can’ talk to them either.

We preview the top candidates later in this article. Earlier today, we also unveiled our Raiders NFL Mock Draft 2.0, and we discuss that, as well as all of the candidates, top-tier and second-tier, on today’s episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

The Leading Candidates:

Klint Kubiak (38), OC, Seattle Seahawks: When I broke the story that Pete Carroll had been fired by the Raiders, Kubiak was at the top of the list. He is an innovator whose personality dissects the game more than analyzes it. His ability to see the game rivals that of some of the best, and many feel he would be a natural leader for a young gunslinger. He interviewed initially with the Raiders on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Mike LaFleur (38), OC, Los Angeles Rams: the little brother of Green Bay Packers coach Matt, and the OC of the man many consider a generational coaching talent in Sean McVay’s burgeoning tree. From a family of coaches, LaFleur benefits from being connected to McVay, but also carries an enormous amount of respect for his offensive prowess. A warm, genuine relationship-type leader, many see him as “Ideal” to lead a young QB through the NFL maturation process. He interviewed initially with the Raiders on Friday, January 16, 2026.

Davis Webb (29), OPGC, Denver Broncos: A former NFL QB, he has done a masterful job with Bo Nix, and unlike LaFleur, already has developing a young QB on his resume. Entering this cycle of coaching vacancies, Webb was seen as a young man in whom it wasn’t a matter of whether he would get a head job, but when. Nix's continued progress with the Broncos, along with his outstanding first interview with the Raiders, propelled him up this list. He interviewed initially with the Raiders on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Nate Scheelhaase (35), PGC, Los Angeles Rams: While not the offensive juggernaut head coach like McVay, or the offensive coordinator like LaFleur, make no mistake that this Rams rising coach star takes no backseat to anyone. Innovative, aggressive, and willing to use his offense as a weapon of attack, this out-of-the-box thinker, believed by many he heir apparent for the LA Rams OC job, should LaFleur bolt, may be one or two cycles away from landing his first head coaching job, but his mind has him squarely on this short list. Unlike Kubiak and LaFleur, he wasn’t on this list to start, but the more the organization digs, the more interesting he looks. He interviewed initially with the Raiders on Friday, January 16, 2026.

There are multiple other candidates, and extremely qualified ones at that, who at the moment aren't for variious reasons higher on this list. The Raiders, are being smart, and talking to everyone, and we get into great detial in the aforementioned podcast above.

