Is Mike Tomlin the Right Coach? Latest Raiders, NFL Draft News & Scouting Reports

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are rebuilding this once proud franchise, trying to regain the pride and winning traditions of the past.

One way to do that is to make sure they don’t mess up the current number on one overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft (April 23-25) and on hiring a new head coach.

The No. 1 Overall Pick

Every single day, it becomes increasingly clear that the pick will be Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the current Heisman Trophy winner.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is awarded Most Outstanding Player after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One scout recently shared his evaluation of Mendoza with us exclusively, saying, “Mendoza comes off as a golly gee type of 1950’s kid, but that interesting fact is that it isn’t an at. As genuine of a star as you will meet. He might be the only one who isn't impressed by his talent, skill set, and success. His ability to grow throughout the year tells you that he is coachable, and when you look at how he handled the rush in the first half of the year, compared to the last several week, it isn’t even the same player. Accuracy is through the roof, football IQ is Mensa level, and he doesn’t repeat mistakes. His footwork is exceptional, and has very few flaws in his game.”

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

What Will the Raiders Do?

The conventional wisdom around the National Football League (NFL) is that the Silver and Black, led by John Spytek and Tom Brady, will either pick Mendoza or trade the pick. As one NFL Executive told the Las Vegas Raiders On SI earlier today, “There is no other player of the value that Mendoz offers, or would match the enormity someone will pay for the right to pick him.”

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Could Mike Tomlin Fit?

The Iconic NFL coach Mike Tomlin stepped aside from the Pittsburgh Steelers today. As the Raiders are searching for a new coach, natural speculation instantly pairs the legendary leader with the legendary franchise that is currently leaderless.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Could they be a fit?

Four Quick Thoughts on Tomlin

How much would the Steelers, who retain his rights, ask from a team for him to be allowed to coach them?

Tomlin would come with a hefty price tag, over a long period of time. Something the Raiders do not seem inclined to do.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) reacts after the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Tomlin would want more authority than the current Raiders leadership culture would allow.

If the Raiders are going to select a QB such as Mendoza, the conventional wisdom is that they will end up with a young offensive mind to mold and develop their new QB, and by being the head coach, they don’t have to worry about another team poaching to be their head coach and develop the next rookie sensation.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

We discuss all of this in the latest edition of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.

Watch Our Latest Podcast on All of this Below

