How Their Latest Loss Perfectly Sums Up the Raiders' Season

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--In the search for a team that can play complimentary football, the Las Vegas Raiders' defense has held up their end of the bargain more times than not this season. That was again the case on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Las Vegas' defense held Shedeur Sanders and the Browns to 132 total yards in the first half and 52 of those yards came on one play. The Raiders' defense held the Browns to one third down conversion and only eight yards of rushing in the first half, in an impressive overall performance.

Raiders' Defense Shines

The Raiders' defense played another solid game, forcing two turnovers in the first half. Las Vegas' defense took care of business at every turn. The 14 points they gave up came on a short field and after a 52-yard completion by Sanders in which the Raiders were burned on a pressure package.

Las Vegas' defense held the Browns' offense scoreless in the second and third quarters, which should be enough to win a game in the NFL. However, that would require their offense to score more than three points in three quarters. Las Vegas' offense is anemic and it has been costly.

That cost has come financially, as they severely overpaid quarterback Geno Smith for the team's two wins through 11 games. The cost has also come in terms of wins and progress made, as it appears the Raiders have not made much progress since last season.

The Raiders have sustained critical injuries, but they did last season too. Yet still decided to fire their head coach after one season. Las Vegas has several significant issues they have not been able to figure out after the first half of the season.

Every week has been essentially Groundhog's Day for the Raiders this season. Las Vegas' top-heavy roster sustained injuries to some of their best offensive linemen and the rest of the season went downhill with it. The Raiders have no idea of how to bounce back from their injuries.

However, the job of any coaching staff is to make the best out of what they have been given. Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll and Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly knew the Raiders ' roster was a bad roster when they took the job. If they did not, that is an even bigger problem.

The Raiders seem to have no idea how to turn things around and the only thing that looks like it will be able to stop their freefall is for the season to end as soon as possible.

