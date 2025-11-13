Why No Raider Has More to Prove Right Now Than Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders face a daunting set of teams over the second half of the season.
All Eyes on Geno Smith
Las Vegas started the season 1-4. A four-game losing streak featured injuries to some of the best players on the offensive side of the ball, poor play and poor coaching. Las Vegas' lack of roster depth has made their injuries nearly impossible to recover from, as multiple offensive linemen are injured.
Still, the Raiders are not the only team dealing with injuries. Part of the reason Pete Carroll was brought in was to help guide the Raiders through a situation like this, as it was always a possibility things could go south on the injury front. Just like it did last season.
Carroll must adjust. After a subpar first nine games, Smith must adjust. Judy Battista of NFL.com listed several players and coaches from around the league with the most at stake over the second half of the season. Smith was on the list.
"The Raiders are 2-7 and has thrown 12 interceptions in nine games. Short-term question: Will he be benched? Longer-term question: Can he play well enough in the second half to give the Raiders a reason not to release him this offseason?" Battista said.
Smith has struggled behind a porous offensive line that has been riddled with injuries. Still, he has over a decade of experience in various roster situations. He has had to play behind other subpar lines in his time in the league. Las Vegas needs him to draw upon those experiences.
The Raiders added help at receiver by adding Tyler Lockett. Smith and Lockett have years of success together. Although Las Vegas needs much more help than Lockett, he should help Smith. Heading into Week 10, Carroll noted what Lockett brings to Las Vegas.
"Well, Geno [Smith] has been like that since we've been with him, and right now [Tyler] Lockett is just learning our terminology. Tyler has been great, he's played a lot of football, and him and Geno are on the same page. And I think sometimes Geno can interpret they may have called it one way when they were in Seattle, and we call it this way now here in Vegas,” Carroll said.
“So, you can see Geno say something to Lockett and he'll say, 'Oh okay, I got you.' Geno is always very active in part of our game planning, what he likes, what he sees. He's a student of the game. He's in this building 24/7, he watches as much tape as any coach, so we value Geno's input on a lot of things."
