Maxx Crosby Shares Friendly Advice for Division Rival Bo Nix

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to sit veteran defensive end Maxx Crosby with two games remaining was the roster move heard around the National Football League. Few roster moves made by a team with a similar record have gotten more publicity. Crosby knows a thing or two about injuries.

Crosby Knows

The Raiders have had to shut Crosby down early each of the past two seasons in preparation for surgery. If anyone knows what Nix's upcoming offseason will be like, it is undoubtedly Crosby. The star defensive end has battled injuries yet still managed to play at high level.

Despite several injuries, Crosby has played in at least 15 games in six of his seven seasons in the National Football League. This includes playing in all 17 games, three consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2023. Crosby knows the battle Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will face this offseason.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sets his sights on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Crosby recently explained what Nix should expect moving forward. The respect is mutual between the divisional opponents. Crosby will again be recovering from surgery this offseason. The Raiders expect Crosby's return in time for the season.

“It's just really unfortunate. So, what I would tell him is just honestly take a little bit of time just to get your mind right, because your immediate thought process [is] I need to get back, I need to do this. But like, you've got to go back to the beginning, you know what I mean? Every offseason, whether you're hurt or not, you've got to start from scratch, and you don't just stay at the top. You've got to rip the thing down, and you have got to build that foundation up again," Crosby said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Crosby elaborated, explaining that Nix and players recovering from injuries across the league need much more than just physical recovery. Crosby emphasized the importance of keeping loved ones and friends close by, as post-surgery recovery generally requires players to limit movement.

“Obviously he's going to get his surgery, but get some rest. Keep your loved ones around, keep them around as much as you possibly can, and then you get back on and you get back to work. In reality, that's all that matters, is the work. And when the work is first and you have great people around you supporting you, it makes all that worth it and it makes the process a lot better. That's what I've done. It has worked for me," Crosby said.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

