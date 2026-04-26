Projecting the Raiders' Week 1 Starters Following the NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered from a lack of talent and depth on their roster for most of the last five years. It could be argued that it was the case for longer. The lack of talent was due in part to a run of bad draft classes that did not pan out, contributing to the Raiders' losing ways as of late.

The Raiders are looking to change their results on the field, which undoubtedly requires them to make significant changes to their roster. Las Vegas will need more than just one or two offseasons to fully rebuild, but they have gotten off to a good start and still have room for more improvement.

New Look Raiders

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Las Vegas has made wholesale changes on both sides of the ball. They have revamped their depth at multiple positions. After losing 14 games last season and 13 games the season before that, the Raiders hope a change of personnel will lead to more wins in the near future. Time will tell.

Below is what the Raiders ' starting lineup will likely look like on both sides of the ball. However, the offseason is filled with competition. Aside from a few positions that were addressed with significant additions in free agency, and proven starters from last season, few things on the depth chart are set.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Starting Lineup: Offense

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

Running Back: Ashton Jeanty

Fullback: Connor Heyward

Wide Receiver: Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Kolton Miller

Left Guard: Caleb Rogers

Center: Tyler Linderbaum

NFL Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Right Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson

Right Tackle: DJ Glaze

Tight End: Brock Bowers. Michael Mayer

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Starting Lineup, Defense:

Defensive End: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye

Interior Defensive Line: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Linebackers: Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker

Safety: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao

Cornerbacks: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders have improved their roster, using either free agency or the NFL Draft to add at least one player to every position group. Most of the Raiders' additions this offseason were assertive attempts to address glaring needs, either along their starting lineup or their reserves.

Las Vegas will boast a different and improved starting lineup than what they have had take the field recently. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained the importance of finding the right on-field talent and locker room fits to add to their roster. Everything is taken into consideration.

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I think in any locker room I've been in, I think what you're always looking for is people to just be who they are. Locker rooms are interesting places. There's people from all over the world, different demographics, races, ages, etc., especially in an NFL locker room,” Spytek said after the first round of the NFL Draft.

“But the guys that have success, the greatest teammates that I've been around or witnessed on teams, they have a maniacal work ethic and drive to them, but it is authentically who they are. They're not trying to fool anybody, they're not trying to be anybody that they're not."

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Las Vegas is likely at least another season or two away from competing at the level they hope to and doing so consistently. However, this is how rebuilds work. The Raiders' roster did not become one of the worst rosters in the league overnight. Las Vegas will not climb out of that hole overnight, either.

The Raiders have had an impressive offseason, showing attention to every position group on their roster. Las Vegas looks like a front office that knows what it is doing and one that refuses to make ill-advised or unnecessary moves. Las Vegas should look much better in 2026 than it did in 2025.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI