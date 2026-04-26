Projecting the Raiders' Week 1 Starters Following the NFL Draft
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The Las Vegas Raiders have suffered from a lack of talent and depth on their roster for most of the last five years. It could be argued that it was the case for longer. The lack of talent was due in part to a run of bad draft classes that did not pan out, contributing to the Raiders' losing ways as of late.
The Raiders are looking to change their results on the field, which undoubtedly requires them to make significant changes to their roster. Las Vegas will need more than just one or two offseasons to fully rebuild, but they have gotten off to a good start and still have room for more improvement.
New Look Raiders
Las Vegas has made wholesale changes on both sides of the ball. They have revamped their depth at multiple positions. After losing 14 games last season and 13 games the season before that, the Raiders hope a change of personnel will lead to more wins in the near future. Time will tell.
Below is what the Raiders' starting lineup will likely look like on both sides of the ball. However, the offseason is filled with competition. Aside from a few positions that were addressed with significant additions in free agency, and proven starters from last season, few things on the depth chart are set.
Starting Lineup: Offense
Quarterback: Kirk Cousins
Running Back: Ashton Jeanty
Fullback: Connor Heyward
Wide Receiver: Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech
Left Tackle: Kolton Miller
Left Guard: Caleb Rogers
Center: Tyler Linderbaum
Right Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson
Right Tackle: DJ Glaze
Tight End: Brock Bowers. Michael Mayer
Starting Lineup, Defense:
Defensive End: Maxx Crosby, Kwity Paye
Interior Defensive Line: Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu
Linebackers: Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker
Safety: Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao
Cornerbacks: Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Taron Johnson
The Raiders have improved their roster, using either free agency or the NFL Draft to add at least one player to every position group. Most of the Raiders' additions this offseason were assertive attempts to address glaring needs, either along their starting lineup or their reserves.
Las Vegas will boast a different and improved starting lineup than what they have had take the field recently. Raiders general manager John Spytek explained the importance of finding the right on-field talent and locker room fits to add to their roster. Everything is taken into consideration.
"I think in any locker room I've been in, I think what you're always looking for is people to just be who they are. Locker rooms are interesting places. There's people from all over the world, different demographics, races, ages, etc., especially in an NFL locker room,” Spytek said after the first round of the NFL Draft.
“But the guys that have success, the greatest teammates that I've been around or witnessed on teams, they have a maniacal work ethic and drive to them, but it is authentically who they are. They're not trying to fool anybody, they're not trying to be anybody that they're not."
Las Vegas is likely at least another season or two away from competing at the level they hope to and doing so consistently. However, this is how rebuilds work. The Raiders' roster did not become one of the worst rosters in the league overnight. Las Vegas will not climb out of that hole overnight, either.
The Raiders have had an impressive offseason, showing attention to every position group on their roster. Las Vegas looks like a front office that knows what it is doing and one that refuses to make ill-advised or unnecessary moves. Las Vegas should look much better in 2026 than it did in 2025.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant