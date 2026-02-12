1 Move for the Raiders to Consider This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to soon address a roster that ranks near the bottom of the league. Luckily, they have more than enough resources to do so effectively.

Raiders' Significant Need

The Raiders ' offensive guard position was a significant part of its downfall this season. Las Vegas did not have enough quality play along the offensive line as a whole, but especially the interior offensive line. They played Jackson Powers-Johnson out of position most of the season.

However, Pete Carroll's coaching staff was forced to do so, partially because they were not confident in any of the other guards on the roster to man the position. Their 3-14 campaign proved that notion was correct. This offseason, the interior offensive line is among the Raiders' highest priorities.

Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes Las Vegas would be the best landing spot for offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo. The veteran was drafted in 2016 and would immediately become one of the most experienced offensive linemen on the Raiders' roster.

"Controversy surrounding the Raiders’ personnel decisions up front — primarily putting Jackson Powers-Johnson at guard rather than center — followed Las Vegas all season. Now, under a new coaching regime, the Raiders can move towards righting those wrongs and fielding an offensive line built to open running lanes for Ashton Jeanty and better protect a potential rookie quarterback," Cameron said.

"Former Seahawks offensive coordinator and new Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak understands the importance of establishing a diverse run game to better allow for shot plays in the passing game through play action."

Cameron noted that Seumalo would likely help the Raiders improve on the ground, as their offensive line was the primary reason they averaged the fewest rushing yards per game of any team in the National Football League this season.

"Seumalo’s skill set pairs well with that mentality. The 32-year-old guard has been excellent throughout his career with the [Philadelphia] Eagles and [Pittsburgh] Steelers. During his three seasons in Pittsburgh," Cameron said.

"Seumalo showcased his talent as a run blocker in gap (82nd percentile) and zone (92nd percentile) concepts. But where he really sets himself apart is through his ability to sell the run out of play action without overextending, having generated the fourth-highest play-action PFF pass-blocking grade (87.8) among guards over the past three seasons."

The Raiders already needed help at guard, but guard Dylan Parham is set to enter free agency, making Las Vegas' line potentially even thinner. Thus, it increases their need for additional interior linemen.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained his approach to fixing the line this offseason.

"We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind," Spytek said.

