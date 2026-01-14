Raiders' 3 Most Important Pending Free Agents Entering the Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders finished the season 3-14, but they still have talent on the roster. Several Raiders are set to hit free agency. Las Vegas' front office would be wise to keep some of them.

Raiders' Top Pending Free Agents

Eric Stokes

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Stokes arrived in Las Vegas looking to prove he was still the talented corner who was drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Although he played in all 17 games in his final season in Green Bay, Stokes had played only 12 combined games in the two previous seasons.

In Las Vegas, Stokes proved his 17-game season in 2024 was no fluke, as he appeared in 16 games for the Raiders this season. The Raiders might be outbid for Stokes' services, but they should also be willing to spend big to help solidify what is a glaring weakness at the cornerback position.

Dylan Parham

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the 2022-23 season, Parham played in 94 percent of the Raiders' plays. The next season, he played in 99 percent of the team's plays. Since then, he has played in about 80 percent of the team's plays. He has played in at least 15 games each of his four seasons with the Raiders.

Parham has started in 63 of the 64 games he has appeared in for the Raiders over the past four seasons. He has generally done a solid job, too. He is an asset in the locker room. As the Raiders look to rebuild their offensive line, they should make Parham a priority. He has proven his value.

Daniel Carlson

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8 kicks a 60-yard field goal out of the hold of punter AJ Cole (6) with eight seconds left against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dependable kickers do not grow on trees. Several teams around the National Football League can confirm this. Carlson has had his issues, but he has had fewer issues than most kickers around the league. If the Raiders can bring him back at an affordable cost, they should.

The Raiders are undeniably at a critical juncture in the franchise's history, as they search for a new head coach and players to rebuild one of the league's worst rosters. Part of rebuilding is not letting talented players leave in free agency, which the Raiders did last offseason.

Last week, Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted how costly a mistake it was for Las Vegas to not retain some of the talent that was on the team. Some of the players the Raiders let go were overpaid by their new teams. Still, the Raiders also let go of affordable talent, such as Divine Deablo.

Spytek knows the Raiders cannot make the same mistake. Stokes, Parham, and Carlson are players the Raiders should be able to find a way to keep.

“We don't want to let good players leave our building. That's happened around here. I was in charge last year when a couple good players left the building. And it's one of the things I learned, you got to keep our good players here. And we were talking about it this morning. You look around the league there's some former Raiders that are playing good football somewhere. And I got to do a better job in that world,” Spytek said.

