1 Option Not to Forget About for Raiders' DC Position

The Las Vegas Raiders are once again set to bring in a new coaching staff, for the fourth time in as many seasons. Except this time, they will have to find a new defensive coordinator, as Patrick Graham has departed. Still, as the Raiders search for continuity and stability, it could be right under their nose.

The Cry for Consistency

The Raiders have lacked consitency across the board over the past few years. However, Graham and his defensive coaching staff were the source of any resemblance of stability for Las Vegas. That is set to change this offseason, but the Raiders have a chance to keep some of that stability.

It is unlikely, as a new head coach generally has an idea of who he wants as his coordinators, and it is rarely the former head coach's coaches. Las Vegas made that decision last season with Graham, again, in the name of stability. However, that is usually not the case.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During his time with the Raiders, Leonard has been a pivotal part of developing several of the younger players on Las Vegas' defense. Leonard has quietly been one of the most consistent parts of the Raiders' coaching staff. Players on the Raiders' defense swear by him. That is worth considering.

Leonard has over a decade of coaching experience in the National Football League. Much like Klint Kubiak earning his head coaching position. It is fair to argue that Leonard has earned a shot as a coordinator, maybe not with elsewhere, but definitely with this Raiders team he has spent years with.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive line coach Rob Leonard with defensive end Jahfari Harvey (91) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leonard's knowledge and passion for the game are evident from the moment he begins talking about football. Leonard is made to be a defensive coordinator. His mindset and approach to defense are refreshing. He would have to grow into the role somewhat, but he is worth a shot.

During the 2025 season, Leonard gave insight into his defensive philosophy.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"The run game starts with a mindset. Obviously, there are fundamentals and techniques involved in that. Pad level, hands above eyes, those types of things, but I am really happy with the penetration and disruption that we have created in the run game," Leonard said.

"Getting on the other side of the line of scrimmage, not getting washed, playing vertical. Setting vertical edges, using our hands, resetting the line of scrimmage —I always say that is pretty black-and-white. There is a white line; you are on this side or that side. So, the more we are on their side of the line of scrimmage, it starts there."

Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. There, you can discuss what you think the Raiders can learn from the teams in the Super Bowl.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We will not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.