1 Raiders Potential Candidate Removes Himself from HC Consideration

The Las Vegas Raiders coaching search has taken several unexpected turns, both big and small. That continued to be the case on Saturday, as the Raiders were notified of yet another unexpected turn in their offseason search to fill their vacant head coaching position.
The Raiders have left no stone unturned since the end of the season, interviewing and requesting interviews with more than 10 candidates. The list seems to grow daily, with the likes of Brian Daboll added late in the process. However, the list also continues to lose candidates.
The Raiders are reportedly looking for a young, offensive-minded coach to fill their vacant head coaching position. San Francisco 49ers Offensive Coordinator Klay Kubiak fits that description and undoubtedly has the potential to lead a team one day in the future.
However, similar to Eric Bienemy's first stint in Kansas City, it would be fair for Las Vegas' front office to wonder how much of the 49ers' success on offense is due to Kubiak or a much more well-respected offensive mind in 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. Either way, it is no longer a concern.
Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that one of the Raiders' many interviewees, Klay Kubiak, has removed himself from further consideration for the remaining head coaching vacancies. It is unclear how likely he was to get one of the open vacancies; his removal clarifies the matter.
"49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has removed himself from consideration for head coaching vacancies, per sources. The Raiders and Steelers had requested to interview him. He prefers to keep working with Kyle Shanahan," Russini said.
Immediately after firing Pete Carroll, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he and the Raiders' front office hope to accomplish this season. Following three failed coaching hires in as many seasons, Las Vegas cannot afford to miss for a fourth consecutive offseason.
"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too," Spytek said.
Kubiak's decision to remove himself from the running likely says more about what he felt internally about his chances of getting one of the vacancies than it does about the vacancies themselves. The Raiders' search for a head coach continues.
