1 Raiders Potential Candidate Removes Himself from HC Consideration

The Las Vegas Raiders coaching search has taken several unexpected turns, both big and small. That continued to be the case on Saturday, as the Raiders were notified of yet another unexpected turn in their offseason search to fill their vacant head coaching position.

The Raiders have left no stone unturned since the end of the season, interviewing and requesting interviews with more than 10 candidates. The list seems to grow daily, with the likes of Brian Daboll added late in the process. However, the list also continues to lose candidates.

The Raiders are reportedly looking for a young, offensive-minded coach to fill their vacant head coaching position. San Francisco 49ers Offensive Coordinator Klay Kubiak fits that description and undoubtedly has the potential to lead a team one day in the future.

However, similar to Eric Bienemy's first stint in Kansas City, it would be fair for Las Vegas ' front office to wonder how much of the 49ers' success on offense is due to Kubiak or a much more well-respected offensive mind in 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. Either way, it is no longer a concern.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek walks on the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently reported that one of the Raiders' many interviewees, Klay Kubiak, has removed himself from further consideration for the remaining head coaching vacancies. It is unclear how likely he was to get one of the open vacancies; his removal clarifies the matter.

"49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak has removed himself from consideration for head coaching vacancies, per sources. The Raiders and Steelers had requested to interview him. He prefers to keep working with Kyle Shanahan," Russini said.

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Immediately after firing Pete Carroll, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained what he and the Raiders' front office hope to accomplish this season. Following three failed coaching hires in as many seasons, Las Vegas cannot afford to miss for a fourth consecutive offseason.

"I'm not real happy right now at 3-14. I would just go back to I'm proud of those guys for them competing, and I think they're the right kind of guys, and they're about the right things. And my experience has been when you add the right kind of people to an organization, whether it's scouts, analytics people, wellness, players, you'll be okay. And we'll just keep trying to do that with players, too," Spytek said.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Kubiak's decision to remove himself from the running likely says more about what he felt internally about his chances of getting one of the vacancies than it does about the vacancies themselves. The Raiders' search for a head coach continues.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_I ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.