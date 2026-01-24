1 Trade Idea the Raiders Absolutely Must Not Consider

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason is underway, and ideas for rebuilding their team have come in from far and wide. Las Vegas is still searching for a head coach and is expected to secure its quarterback of the future soon. However, things change fast in the National Football League, as the Raiders know.

Raiders' Offseason Ahead

The Raiders have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and enough cap space to warrant expectations of a productive offseason. They admittedly have a long way to go to turn around years of failed roster moves, but if the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears and others can do it, the Raiders can, too.

Las Vegas has an exciting few weeks ahead, as the organizations future will become clearer with several upcoming moves. As the dog days off the offseason draw near, many will share their thoughts on what moves they should make.

One NFL talent evaluator told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler they could see the Raiders pulling off a stunning move. However, that move would take the Raiders trading both the No. 1 pick and Maxx Crosby in return for quarterback Lamar Jackson. This would be a hefty price they absolutely should not pay.

Raiders' legend Lincoln Kennedy recently shared why he believes the Raiders should stay away from such a trade. Not only would the Raiders lose Maxx Crosby and the No. 1 overall pick, making such a move would likely cripple Las Vegas' roster even more than it already is.

"It just seems like there’s been some consternation there with Lamar and the Ravens, and this would be the ultimate Mark Davis move. I’m not even convinced everybody with Vegas would be on board with it, but it would instantly solve their quarterback problems," Kennedy said.

“The thing is that I’ve seen some good times out of Lamar Jackson, but I think he’s taken some hellacious hits over his career… I’ve seen Lamar Jackson take some hits, and I do think he’s past his prime in the sense [that] if you’re going to make a trade for him of this magnitude, you’re not going to get what you want on the other end.”

The Raiders seem unlikely to make such a move, as it would not benefit them much. As Las Vegas' rebuild ramps up, it will remain labeled as a team that could make splash moves. While they will likely do so periodically, it should not be expected often. The Raiders' rebuild needs a measured approach.

In theory, Jackson would be an asset to any team in the league, especially the Raiders, who desperately need a quarterback. However, with Fernando Mendoza within their grasp, it makes little to no sense to make a move like this. It is a cool idea, though.

