1 Change the Raiders Should Stick With Moving Forward

The Las Vegas Raiders had tried just about everything they could think of to help improve their run game leading up to Week 16. Injuries along the offensive line forced the Raiders to make moves along the depth chart, essentially playing musical chairs along the offensive line for much of the season.

Yet in Week 16, on the road against the best defense in the National Football League, the Raiders may have figured out how to get their ground game going over the next two weeks. More importantly, they may have gotten a better idea of which offensive linemen to keep and move on from this offseason.

Raiders' Line Provides a Spark

Las Vegas entered their matchup against the Houston Texans averaging about 71 yards per game, the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. The Raiders ran for 145 yards against a defense that ranks top five in the league against the run. That does not happen by accident. Something changed.

Earlier this week, Raiders Interim Offensive Coordinator Greg Olson agreed that Sunday's performance against the Texans was the best the offensive line has had this season, especially along the interior offensive line. Olson explained what the Raiders did differently against Houston.

“I agree, and again, it's about finishing. We talk about -- can you strain? For six, seven seconds, can you strain? And after four or five, a lot of guys let up." Olson said.

"We got to strain longer, was a big point of emphasis last week. And I think Ashton [Jeanty], again, with his power and his size, he's difficult to see on the other side of the line of scrimmage when he gets into those pile-ups,” Olson said.

The Raiders also recently switched Alex Cappa to center, which has helped some. Olson explained how running back Ashton Jeanty's skill set was on full display during his stellar performance. Jeanty's 128 rushing yards against the Texans were his most impressive outing of the season.

“So, that helps. His contact balance that we talked about in the past, but also, if you're a linebacker on the other side of the line of scrimmage and there is a group of offensive and defensive linemen, and he's in behind it in tight, he's difficult to see popping out. So, I think his size helps him in that regard, and obviously his power, but it was good to see the guys finish up front," Olson said.

The Raiders face arguably their most critical game of the past few seasons on Sunday against the New York Giants. It will be a test to see if last week was a one-off or if the Raiders are finally on the right track.

