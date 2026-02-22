1 Way to Solve the Raiders' Pass-Rush Conundrum

The Las Vegas Raiders have several crucial decisions on the horizon.

Severe Need

For the second consecutive offseason, the Raiders face the legitimate possibility of having to replace their top linebackers. Last offseason, it was Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo. This offseason, Las Vegas may have to replace Devin White, Elandon Roberts, and Jamal Adams.

All three veterans signed one-year deals with the Raiders last offseason. All three could leave in free agency this offseason. Greg Auman of FOX Sports believes Las Vegas will more than likely be in the market for a linebacker and will not have to look far for a proven veteran to fill the voids.

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Mafe, 27, has seen his sack totals go down sharply in the last two years, from nine in 2023 to six in 2024 and just two in 2025. Seattle’s defense was outstanding, giving up the fewest points in the league, and Mafe is an undervalued part of that front," Auman said.

"ESPN has a ‘pass rush win rate’ statistic, and Mafe had the eighth-best pass rush win rate in the NFL, just two spots below the Browns’ Myles Garrett. Seattle has plenty of cap space to bring him back, but if it doesn’t, keep an eye on the Raiders, who are hiring Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.”

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebackers are the quarterbacks of the defense, and the Raiders could soon have no starting-caliber linebackers on the roster worth noting. Las Vegas has pressing issues at offensive line and cornerback, but linebacker could soon become an extremely glaring need for the Raiders.

Kubiak knows it will be critical for the Raiders to use their many resources to fix their group of linebackers, and many other positions.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe (53) in the first half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think just the resources that the Raiders have, this building, obviously having cap space, having the first pick. Those all go into the decision, and as far as who the first pick is going to be, we've got a lot of tape to watch before we determine who that's going to be, but I'm excited to get into that process. But yeah, kind of going back to the last two questions, there's just a lot to love about this organization,” Kubiak said.

“You look around this building and the resources that we have, our meal room, the weight room, the fields outside, the coaches offices, it's as good as it gets in the NFL. Been in a lot of buildings for good reasons and bad reasons, been hired and fired, and the resources are here. We've just got to go put it all together."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devin White (45) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

