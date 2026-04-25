Grading Raiders' Trade, Seventh-Round Selection of Brandon Cleveland

The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason in need of a solid draft class to follow up a wave of proven and experienced talent that was added in free agency. After adding quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the top overall pick in the draft, Las Vegas continued to add quality players.

The draft was the latest part of a productive offseason filled with roster moves that have quickly improved Las Vegas' roster. The Raiders have finalized a solid draft class with the seventh-round addition of Las Vegas, which acquired the 229th overall pick in a trade with Tampa Bay.

Darrell Craig Harris, ON SI

Raiders Wrap Up Draft

The Raiders ' decision to use the 229th pick in the NFL Draft on a defensive tackle after trading former first-round pick Tyree Wilson earlier in the day. Trading Wilson and adding a defensive tackle only adds to Las Vegas' deepest position group. A change in defensive scheme is a factor here as well.

Las Vegas adding Brandon Cleveland with a late-round pick will allow him a chance to develop into a rotational defensive lineman in a defense that will be predicated on having a deep rotation of interior defensive linemen. Cleveland will need to be developed further, but that is a part of the plan.

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NC State defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland (DL06) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At 6'3 and over 300 pounds, Cleveland has the body type that should work well in the middle of the Raiders' defense when he is called upon. Las Vegas has several other, more polished and experienced interior defensive linemen already on the roster. Cleveland can learn from them.

The Raiders needed to add a defensive lineman to replace Wilson. Cleveland must work on getting off blocks. Luckily for him, his defensive coordinator, Rob Leonard, is the Raiders' former defensive line coach. No coach on the roster is more intertwined with the Raiders' defensive line than Leonard.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders used every pick in this year's draft in a responsible manner. Every pick they made, even in the seventh round, was a pick that should add talent and depth to a roster sorely in need of it. Las Vegas had an impressive draft, with Cleveland rounding out their 2026 draft haul.

Las Vegas has a long way to go. However, between free agency and their 10 draft picks, it is undeniable that they have improved significantly from the roster they had in the past three seasons. Still, this productive offseason is just one of the many the Raiders will need to turn things around.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with fans during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All in all, this offseason has been a crash course in making the most of available resources and building a team the best way possible. This does not guarantee wins for the Raiders in the upcoming season or that the players they selected will work out.

However, it is evident that the Raiders' front office has improved every position group on the roster in just a few months. They still have to put it all together on the field, but on paper, Las Vegas has had a solid offseason.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The addition of Cleveland gives the Raiders a defensive lineman who can be developed into a disruptive player in the middle of Las Vegas' defense. An interior defensive lineman like Cleveland likely will not be expected to impact the stat sheet much, especially early in his career.

However, that may be enough reason to get him on the field for a few early-career plays to help expedite his development. All the Raiders need from their interior defensive linemen in their new defense will be to make a mess in the middle of the line, penetrate, and throw off the offense's timing.

Sep 28, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Northern Illinois Huskies Antario Brown (1) is tackled by North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland (44) during the second half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Cleveland has shown the ability to do that on the collegiate level. If he can do so professionally, he will have a home in Las Vegas for a while.

Grade: C+