Treydan Stukes Would Fill Massive Raiders' Void in 2026 Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the process of studying prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, looking for the right organizational fits.

General Manager John Spytek and his team have 10 draft picks to spend in this class, a great sign for a rebuilding team looking to build its foundation. Spytek has the chance to kick off the rebuild quickly.

The Raiders added cornerback Darien Porter in last year's draft class, and he had a solid rookie season. The team also re-signed Eric Stokes to a three-year contract during free agency.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

However, you can never have enough secondary depth. The Raiders should look to continue to add players at cornerback and safety.

Thankfully, there is a player in this draft class who can play both positions: Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes. The Raiders should be all in on drafting the Wildcats star on day two.

Here's why.

Why Treydan Stukes and the Raiders are a good fit

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) celebrates with defensive back Ayden Garnes (9) after an interception against Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stukes had an impressive college career, spending all six seasons with the Wildcats and recording 206 tackles, 12 for loss, 29 passes defended, a sack, and seven interceptions. Five of those picks came in his last two seasons, showing improved ball skills each season.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 190 pounds, Stukes has the size and length to play press-man corner or safety, depending on how Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard wants to use him. His versatility should be intriguing to many NFL teams, including the Raiders.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona defensive back Treydan Stukes (DB49) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Not only does he have size and length, but Stukes has supreme athleticism and speed, running a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. You rarely see safeties with that kind of speed, so he would be a prime Al Davis draft prospect.

The Raiders have failed to record many turnovers during the last few seasons, but Stukes could change that with his impressive ball-hawking tendencies. He is incredibly smart when it comes to reading defenses and knowing what the opposing team will run pre-snap.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One issue with Stukes is his smaller frame does not allow him to be a very good tackler. He may struggle with the physicality of the NFL, which may keep him from being a cornerback and limit him to being a safety most of the time.

Stukes is arguably the best ball-hawker in this draft class, and he should be available in the second or third round, giving the Raiders a chance at a player who can take the ball away. He should be under serious consideration for the Silver and Black.