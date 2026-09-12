Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Final Regular Season Prediction: What Changed

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2026 NFL regular season on Sunday.
They will host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium for a 1:25 PM PT kickoff.
To say that the Raider Nation, a fan base that sees their identification with the storied franchise as a way of life, is excited would be an understatement.
With that said, the Silver and Black are in the midst of a major Raiders rebuild, and with that, there comes a healthy dose of reality and patience.
What We Know
I have previously discussed the three things we know for sure about this franchise, but I've also watched the OTAs, minicamps, and training camp. At the same time, the roster is much better, and the team is finally getting healthy, so they'll take their lumps in 2026.
As I do every year, I give my final prediction and the one I remain accountable for.
How I Do It
I look at ten criteria for every game, and if both sides have five each, I always take the home team.
If I get my prediction within one game, that year was a success. In my previously selected six seasons, I was right twice, within one game twice (all four, in my opinion, subsequently correct), and woefully bad twice, including the utter embarrassment of last season.
I no longer agree with my prediction of seven wins from last May, and without further ado, I present my predictions for the 2026 season.
Regular Season Prediction
Week One September 13, 2026:
Miami Dolphins, 1:25 pm, FOX: WIN (1-0)
Week Two September 20, 2026:
@ Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 pm, CBS: LOSS (1-1)
Week Three September 27, 2026:
@ New Orleans Saints, 1:25 pm, CBS: WIN (2-1)
Week Four October 4, 2026:
Kansas City Chiefs, 1:25 pm, CBS: LOSS (2-2)
Week Five October 11, 2026:
@ New England Patriots, 10:00 am, CBS: LOSS (2-3)
Week Six October 18, 2026:
Buffalo Bills, 1:25 pm, CBS: LOSS (2-4)
Week Seven October 25, 2026:
Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 pm, FOX: LOSS (2-5)
Week Eight November 1, 2026:
@ New York Jets, 10 am, FOX: WIN (3-5)
Week Nine November 8, 2026:
@ San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 pm, CBS: LOSS (3-6)
Week Ten November 15, 2026:
Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 pm, CBS: LOSS (3-7)
Week Eleven November 22, 2026:
@ Denver Broncos, 1:25 pm, CBS: LOSS (3-8)
Week Twelve November 29, 2026:
@ Cleveland Browns, 10:00 am, FOX: WIN (4-8)
*Unless there is a Kirk Cousins injury prior, I predict this will be QB Fernando Mendoza’s first start.
Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. is an award-winning sports journalist with decades of experience. He serves as the Senior Writer for NFL and College sports, and is the beat writer covering the Las Vegas Raiders. Additionally, he is the editor and publisher for several sites On SI. Carpenter is a member of the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), and the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).