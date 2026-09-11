Raiders’ Youth Movement Has Surprising Secret Weapon for Years To Come

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2026 NFL regular season at 1:25 PM PT on Sunday, when they host the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

Excitement is high for the Raiders rebuild because, for the first time in nearly two decades, the organization and the majority of the fan base, which sees their fandom as a way of life, are on the same page.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

GM John Spytek has set a plan in place, and it isn’t a clown car; it is complex, detailed, and free of patches and shortcuts that lead to disaster.

One way the Raiders have embraced the rebuild is with a terrific bounty of young talent.

But despite that young talent, including a No. 1 overall rookie QB that NFL executives raved about, Fernando Mendoza, there is one critical veteran who sits squarely at the forefront, but for a myriad of other reasons.

Kirk Cousins, Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I have laid out the plan multiple times. Rebuild in 2026, get right in 2027, and remain in the NFL playoffs in perpetuity moving forward in 2028.

So how can the Raiders have a secret veteran on the roster that will impact this franchise for multiple years to come?

A veteran I highly doubt is even on the roster in 2027, let alone 2028.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Let me explain.

Captain Kirk

QB Kirk Cousins, the 15-year NFL veteran, will lead the team into 2026. We all know he isn’t the long-term answer in Las Vegas, so how can he be a secret weapon? He is molding the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft that NFL executives raved over: Fernando Mendoza.

When it comes to learning, more is caught than taught. Cousins does things the right way, and whether it is by watching him prepare, handle criticism, failure, or even success, Cousins will lead and teach the Raiders' prized young franchise QB every moment.

Klint Kubiak described Cousins and his sustained career earlier this week as, "I think the number one thing is thick skin. You've been through a lot of wins and losses, success, failure. Anybody that's played that much football has had a lot of failure and has failed forward. I see Kirk [Cousins] in that light."

ernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Seeds Planted in the Future of Mendoza

Cousins will have a major impact in 2026 and well into the future. If Mendoza turns out to be what people hope he will be, he will look back on entering his first NFL season one day and talk about Cousins' impact on him.

QB Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If you look at the QB situation only in terms of 2026, a rebuilding team that desperately needs to give young players reps, playing a 15-year QB over the first-round future isn’t logical.

When you see 2026 through the eyes of a hopefully long and stellar potential franchise career, only in the case of the rookie QB, then you see this as a planting season, with seeds being planted for the future.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Cousins' Impact

I remember his true freshman season at Michigan State in 2007. He was going to redshirt the entire way; there was no QB controversy, as former Raider Brian Hoyer was the starter.

What stunned many was that the true freshman from Holland Christian High School was already taking a leadership role, even got votes, after being on campus for a few weeks and not in the QB competition, for team captain.

Sep 26, 2009; Madison, WI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) warms up prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All training camp, and even into the season, players and coaches whispered, and then openly discussed, the future star, and in those terms.

His influence throughout that season and the subsequent offseason was enormous. In 2008, still backing up Hoyer, I reported at the time that Cousins had one of the highest vote totals on the team for captain, but the coaching staff didn’t allow his captaincy.

Oct. 9, 2010: Michigan State 34, Michigan 17, Michigan Stadium: MSU quarterback Kirk Cousins celebrates a Spartans touchdown. Msufeat 100910 Rr34 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not all of the team or coaching staff agreed with that decision.

Cousins doesn’t try to lead; he isn’t going to force anyone to follow him. He doesn’t demand respect; he seizes it. Better yet, he earns it.

An Example

Entering the 2009 season, everyone around Michigan State football was talking openly about Cousins. He was already a star, and fans were energized to have their guy. After two long years of hearing about the youngster, they were ready.

Nov 26, 2011; Evanston, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) calls a play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Ryan Field. Michigan State defeats Northwestern 31-17. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He sat in the wings patiently, doing nothing but praising and supporting Hoyer, but it was his turn.

Let me tell you a story from the first day of camp, told to me by both a Michigan State offensive coach and a player.

Cousins had led every running test, sprinting to seize the leadership role. At Michigan State, it is affectionately called “the beep test.” Players, based on position and body type, must prove to the staff that they are in shape by running an enormous number of sprints and gassers in a short time frame. Until a player completes the required test, they aren’t allowed to practice.

Sept. 19, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback KIrk Cousins (8) celebrates after a second quarter touchdown by Spartans running back Larry Caper (22) against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the long, grueling day came to an end and coaches and players left the field, a whistle sounded. Looking back, an offensive coach explained it this way, “I look back and here is an overweight offensive lineman who had no shot of completing the test, and Kirk was running with him.”

He added, “Kirk was already exhausted, but here was a guy who wasn’t going to play, even if he passed, but it wasn’t about whether he was a returning All-American or a no-impact scholarship waste. He was Cousins' teammate. We all knew that day, we had something really special. We were shocked as coaches, but the players taught us they weren’t. That was the first time I heard the term Captain Kirk, but we both know it wasn’t the last.”

Sep 26, 2009; Madison, WI, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The player later told me, “That was pretty cool. I kept thinking in my head I can’t do it. I am a failure. Kirk didn’t need me; I needed him, and he was there for me. He kept telling me he needed me; the team needed me. I love that guy, and didn’t even think he knew my name.”

Cousins exudes leadership and always has.

What Is 'It?'

Oct 23, 2010; Evanston, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Michigan State won 35-27. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can call it charisma, you can call it favor, and the definition is moot. The reality is that Cousins has “It” when it comes to leading men, and his admiration, respect, and appreciation for both the storied Raiders franchise and Mendoza will have earned him the right to impact the franchise.

Cousins has done what he did at Michigan State everywhere he has been. That can’t be taught, but Mendoza has the same skills.

You can see the ceiling (albeit with a telescope) to what Mendoza can be.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris

No one, including this reporter, who counts Cousins and his terrific family as friends, thought Cousins would be here 15 years ago.

He is, because he does things the right way.

There is a reason he will pass Tom Brady in career earnings this season, even without Super Bowl rings. Because despite what he hasn’t had around him, he always leads from the front with integrity. One of the many traits he and his young protégé share.

KIRK COUSINS ANDMAXX CROSBY | DarrellCraig Harris, OnSI

From a Staff Perspective

At the NFL owners’ meeting earlier this year, Kubiak laid out exactly what makes developing a young QB, a franchise QB in the case of Mendoza, so difficult.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) runs off the field at the end of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“You don't get as much practice time as you used to get. The OTAs are different than they were 15 years ago, there's less time. And it feels like with every day that goes by, they're trying to take even more from you there. The development is tough, so you got to be really intentional with your time. You got to know probably who's going to play for you, because you're not having as many position battles, because there's only so many reps to go around."

"The most obvious thing is that the minute that guy gets on the field, all eyes are on them, and all of the success that you hope for them to have, you put on their coaching staff, and you try to put them in a great position to be successful.”

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That is why Mendoza having Cousins' presence and experience at hand is so critical. The reduced development calendar means Spytek and Kubiak can’t rush the natural process.

While the NFL calendar may have changed, development hasn’t. It is still a long process.

A Security Blanket

I asked OC Andrew Janocko what Cousins brings to a team that is so young. Sure, he will impact this season, but in simple terms, he offers a lot as well.

Kirk Cousins | Arnie Bazemore, On SI

“He's [Kirk Cousins] practiced with a lot of confidence this offseason. He brings a lot of experience to the room, a lot of plays in this league. With plays, comes knowledge, comes experience. That way, as our offense, as we learn and we grow, we can feed from some of the knowledge that he brings to the table."

Spytek Sees the Future

After Spytek selected Mendoza, he broke the young man down. His words were telling.

John Spytek, Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"Just a great person. Raised the right way, great family. He's about the right things, it's about his team, it's about winning, and it’s about doing the right thing, being accountable to the whole organization. It's very little to do with all the accolades he got after they won all those games. And he's really smart. He works really hard. This means a lot to him."

He could have been talking about Cousins entering the NFL Draft 15 years ago.

The reality is that Cousins' role in 2026 is by far much bigger than this year. He isn’t a coach, but take it from a man who has known him for over 20 years: he is a leader of men and a mentor. The long-term secret weapon for the Raiders is a grizzled veteran in Kirk Cousins.

Aidan O'Connell, Fernando Mendoza, Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

No matter the 2026 record, like nearly all of us with a teacher from our past who unexpectedly impacted us (Thank you, Mr. McMartin); Cousins will shape Mendoza's career and the future of the Raider Nation.

Kirk Cousins is more than the Raiders' 2026 QB. He is a prized sage who will shape the franchise's leader for years to come.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares to take a snap during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The adage, “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world,” is close in this case, but not entirely accurate. For the Raiders, “The man who mentors the future franchise QB shapes the future.”

Fernando is a great player, but like all of us at a new job, we don’t know what we don’t know.

Cousins does, and he will show him the way.

Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

If all goes according to plan, Mendoza’s career will far outshine Cousins'. That comes with the enormity of where he was selected in the NFL Draft and the success he had in college.

But if all goes according to plan, Cousins will have an enormous impact on Mendoza. At some point this season, I expect Mendoza to take over, but the impact of Cousins will last an entire career.

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