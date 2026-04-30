How Raiders Should Feel About AFC West Performances in Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders have no reason to complain after their elite outing in the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving the event with their future franchise quarterback and several difference-making players across the roster.

While Fernando Mendoza was the premier pick at No. 1 overall, the fact that General Manager John Spytek made a deal to move up to the top of the fourth round and draft cornerback Jermod McCoy at No. 101 overall was icing on the cake.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) poses with general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That being said, the Raiders were not the only team in the league to knock the draft out of the park. In fact, their divisional rivals orchestrated a few picks that should be worrisome for Las Vegas. How should the Raiders feel about how their AFC West counterparts performed in the draft?

Kansas City Chiefs: Annoyed

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane is selected by the Kansas City Chiefs as the number six pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The last time the Chiefs entered a draft with a surplus of draft capital following a trade, in 2022, General Manager Brett Veach took advantage of virtually every selection. The same can be said of this draft class, as Kansas City was not messing around after a wildly disappointing 2025 season, which culminated in a top-10 draft.

Throughout the pre-draft process, everyone suggested the Chiefs should draft a wide receiver or offensive lineman, which I found to be an overreaction to how last season unfolded. Veach played into the narrative, developing a smokescreen and catching everyone off guard with his draft strategy.

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Instead, Kansas City invested its first four picks on defense - Mansoor Delane (No. 6 overall), Peter Woods (No. 28 overall), R Mason Thomas (No. 40 overall), and Jadon Canady (No. 109 overall). The Chiefs improved the secondary and defensive line, which were their biggest weaknesses heading into the draft.

Los Angeles Chargers: Content

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor is selected by the Los Angeles Chargers as the number 22 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers' offensive and defensive lines were major weaknesses last season, in part because of season-ending injuries to Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. With those two players re-entering the equation, Los Angeles attacked the interior offensive line, drafting four offensive linemen.

The Chargers' first-round pick was a fantastic decision, selecting edge rusher Akheem Mesidor at No. 25 overall. The Miami product entered the draft at 25 years of age, which would be a red flag for many teams, but Los Angeles needs immediate production, which Mesidor should be able to provide. A very smart pick for the Chargers, and one that should frustrate the Raiders to a degree.

Denver Broncos: Not Impressed

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks downfield against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now, the Broncos are coming off a 14-3 season, and in their defense, did not own their first two picks in this draft. Denver traded the 30th pick to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

That being said, Denver's draft was not overly impressive, which may not concern head coach Sean Payton, but it still was not a great outing for the Broncos.