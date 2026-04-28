3 Reasons To Believe Raiders Will Be Playoff Contenders

The 2026 NFL Draft was an extraordinary experience for the Las Vegas Raiders, who left the event with their franchise quarterback in place, with Fernando Mendoza.

Drafting a quarterback is one thing, but surrounding that player with a supporting cast to alleviate pressure is another. So many times, we have seen a front office select a quarterback at the top of the draft but fail to assemble a roster filled with the required pieces to compete. That cannot be said of General Manager John Spytek, who delivered a masterpiece, with several steals and gems throughout the draft.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the draft officially in the books, here are a few reasons Raiders fans should be optimistic about their chances of competing for a playoff spot next season.

Roster Is Better Than Perceived

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Despite being categorized as a rebuilding team, the Raiders' roster does not depict an organization in that specific phase. Yes, Las Vegas is heading into next season with a first-time head coach and rookie quarterback, but that should not be viewed as a deterrent.

This offseason, the Raiders splurged in free agency, signing Tyler Linderbaum, Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, and Kwity Paye, among others. Additionally, Las Vegas retained pass rusher Maxx Crosby after the Baltimore Ravens backed out of the agreed trade. Also, Kirk Cousins will open the season as the starter, avoiding a potential rollercoaster experience with Mendoza.

Recent Success From a First-Time Head Coach

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on from the sideline against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Last season, Ben Johnson took over as the Chicago Bears' head coach after multiple years as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. Despite an endless road of questions and doubts surrounding quarterback Caleb Williams, Johnson led Chicago to an NFC North title and the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Although Williams is lightyears more talented than Mendoza, the Indiana product is much more refined, which should contribute to a smoother operation in Las Vegas.

Looking at how the Bears were built overnight in one offseason, the Raiders have copied that approach, investing heavily in the offensive line. Similar to Johnson, Kubiak was viewed as the best offensive coach on the market.

Manageable Schedule

Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

In 2026, Las Vegas will play a last-place schedule, including eight games against the AFC East and the NFC West. Outside of the six games against AFC West opponents, the Raiders face the Browns, Cardinals, Jets, Dolphins, Titans, and Saints. Those are six winnable games, and assuming Las Vegas can manage three wins elsewhere, 9-8 is a realistic expectation.

Obviously, it is easier said than done, but with Kubiak at the helm and a vastly improved roster, Las Vegas can be the NFL's surprise team in 2026.