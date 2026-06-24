3 2026 Offensive Statistical Categories Raiders Will Improve

The Las Vegas Raiders made offense a priority this offseason after events last fall that were meant to be forgotten. Not only were they the worst team in football, but they had the worst offense in the league by a significant margin, and it was not tolerated during the offseason by owners Mark Davis and Tom Brady.

Las Vegas hired Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak as their head coach, drafted quarterback Fernando Mendoza as the No. 1 overall pick, and made multiple additions across the unit that should bolster the productivity of the offense overall. With all of these changes on offense, it is hard not to see the Raiders improve in these three statistical categories.

Points Per Game

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak looks on during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders' offense only averaged 14.2 points per game, which is unacceptable on all fronts. There is a reason why the organization went all in on that side of the ball, and the payoff is likely on its way this season. The mere presence of Mendoza, Kirk Cousins, Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and an improved offensive line, paired with Kubiak's wide-zone system, suggests a rapid improvement in points scored in 2026.

It is hard to imagine anything worse than last season, and with Kubiak calling plays, it would be a shock if Las Vegas doesn't improve its PPG by at least a touchdown, which would've been good enough for 20th in the NFL, the goal the team should set this season.

EPA Per Play

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Las Vegas had the second-worst expected points added (EPA) per play last year at -0.25. While Kubiak's offense in Seattle did register a negative EPA of -0.03, it is still top 15 in the NFL, likely due to turnovers from Sam Darnold and the Seahawks offense throughout the year. With the Raiders, the EPA per play should improve dramatically under Kubiak, even if there are some turnover-worthy or committed turnovers that hurt the overall statistic.

Rushing Yards Per Game

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By far the worst rushing offense in football, the Raiders' new wide-zone blocking system should open the door to explosive plays on the ground and greater efficiency across the board. Jeanty displayed flashes as a rookie that should excite fans, while rookie Mike Washington Jr. should give the offense a change-of-pace tailback to relieve the second-year running back and former Heisman Trophy finalist.

The Raiders added Spencer Burdford, Tyler Linderbaum, and Trey Zuhn III to the interior of their offensive line. The unit is already well-improved, and it could open the door to being well clear of the century mark in rushing yards per game this season.